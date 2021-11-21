Grading the Gamecocks: Auburn
Behind a stallwart defensive effort and an electric run game, South Carolina is going to a bowl.
The Gamecocks clinched their all-important sixth win Saturday night in a 21-17 win over Auburn, securing a postseason berth for the first time since 2018 and giving Shane Beamer a .500 record in the regular season in his first year as the Gamecocks' head caoch.
Before moving forward, it's time to hand out the weekly grades.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news