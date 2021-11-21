Behind a stallwart defensive effort and an electric run game, South Carolina is going to a bowl.

The Gamecocks clinched their all-important sixth win Saturday night in a 21-17 win over Auburn, securing a postseason berth for the first time since 2018 and giving Shane Beamer a .500 record in the regular season in his first year as the Gamecocks' head caoch.

Before moving forward, it's time to hand out the weekly grades.