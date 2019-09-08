They'd set a few school records behind a few electric performances, and GamecockCentral is here to hand out grades for each position group.

After a rough season-opener, the Gamecocks got exactly what they needed in a palate-cleansing win Saturday in the form of a 72-10 blowout over Charleston Southern.

Quarterback: A

It's hard to imagine a debut going better than Ryan Hilinski's did. Yes, it was Charleston Southern but he certainly looked the part of an SEC quarterback with the kind of throws he was making. Hilinski started his day leading the team out of the tunnel before completing his first 12 passes and finishing the day 24-for-30 for 282 yards and three total touchdowns, including a 60-yard dime to Bryan Edwards. His only real blemishes were a third-quarter interception and a few missed throws, but he certainly did what he needed to do Saturday, which was come out firing.

Next week against Alabama is obviously the bigger test, but Saturday was a good starting point. Dakereon Joyner also looked good when he was playing quarterback, only attempting one pass but rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Running back: A

Charleston Southern isn't a good run defense by any stretch—it gave up almost 400 yards rushing to Furman—but South Carolina proved their season-opening performance on the ground wasn't a fluke.

The Gamecocks' rattled off a school-record 493 yards and had two 100-yard rushers for the first time since 2014. Kevin Harris looked every bit the guy the Gamecocks' thought he was in spring practice and fall camp, breaking off a few grown-man runs to the tune of 147 yards and three touchdowns with a long of 75 yards.

Wide receiver/tight ends: B+

So, Bryan Edwards is still good. After just one catch for seven yards last week, he picked up five catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns, moving slightly closer to a few school records.

Outside of him, the next Gamecocks' leading receiver was Kyle Markway with 37 yards. Eight more receivers caught passes Saturday with really the only knock a Nick Muse fumble.

Offensive line: A

It's hard to draw too many conclusions on whether the Gamecocks' shifting up front really had any effect, but they didn't allow a sack and the offense did put up school records in total yards (775) and rushing yards (493), so there wasn't much bad about what they did.

Next week they'll know if the offensive line can withstand that Alabama front seven.

Defensive line: B+

The only knock on this unit is giving up a few big plays in the run game, but honestly it never came back to bite them. They'd give up a Muschamp-era low 72 yards rushing and sacked Charleston Southern's quarterback once and racked up eight tackles for loss.

Linebackers: B+

After some inconsistent play against North Carolina, the linebackers played pretty well against the Bucs. They rotated a lot of players into the mix and had some solid play from reserves Eldridge Thompson, Damani Staley and Derek Boykins-Brooks.

Charleston Southern's not a great team by any stretch but improving on missed tackles, which they did to a degree, was probably good to see from the coaching staff.

Secondary: A

Three interceptions will usually boost this grade to an A, and it did Saturday with John Dixon and RJ Roderick each picking up career interception No. 1 and Israel Mukuamu getting his first of the year.

They were able to get a lot of young players experience like Cam Smith, who led the team with six tackles, and Shilo Sanders, and really limited Charleston Southern all game.

Special teams: B

This unit wasn't as prolific as it was last week but still turned in a solid performance. Parker White nailed his only field goal of the day, a 47-yarder which ties a career long, and two of Will Tommie's kickoffs went for touchbacks.

Josh Vann also rattled off a back-pedaling, weaving, 22-yard punt return and the offense never punted the ball. All in all a solid day for a phase of the game South Carolina takes very seriously.

Coaching: A



It's hard to tell how well the Gamecocks actually coached in the game, not knowing if they really schemed well around a bad team or if Charleston Southern was just bad, but they did a few things right.

Hilinski was able to sling the ball around in his first start and they got Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith nine touches combined, which was vital Saturday according to Muschamp after the season opener.

They took more shots as well, racking up 16 explosive plays and taking a few more shots downfield.