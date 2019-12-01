For the final time this season, a look at this week's report card.

It was another tough offensive showing while the defense tried to hold on but couldn't against a Clemson offense with a lot of firepower.

The Gamecocks' 2019 season is officially over, going out with a 38-3 loss to Clemson Saturday at Williams-Brice.

Quarterback: D

Again, like it's been said all season, the loss is not all on Hilinski but he didn't play great in his first taste of this rivalry. Poor offensive line play didn't help—we'll get to that in a second—but Hilinski went 16-for-27 for 105 yards and threw an interception.

That averages out to just 3.9 yards per attempt Saturday and he was sacked twice.

Running back: D

Outside of Tavien Feaster, which was as bright a spot as there can be offensively right now, the running backs struggled. Feaster had 47 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry, including the day's longest rush of 18 yards.

Outside of him, Rico Dowdle had just 20 yards on seven carries and AJ Turner picked up the final four carries of the year for 14 yards. Against a really good rush defense, the Gamecocks couldn't get a lot of explosion out of a phase they needed to excel at if they wanted to pull the upset.

Taking out minus-13 yards because of two sacks, the Gamecocks had 24 rushes for 82 yards, which equates to 3.4 yards per carry.

Wide receivers/tight ends: D

Without Bryan Edwards they really didn't do much of anything with two receivers, Shi Smith and Kyle Markway, combining for 79 of the 105 receiving yards. Almost 49 percent of the passing yards came on two plays: a 21-yard pass to Smith to start teh game and a second-quarter Kyle Markway 30-yard catch.

Right now, South Carolina's offense relies heavily on short passes and yards after catch, and the Gamecock receivers had just 65 yards after catch Saturday.

Offensive line: F

A group that was expected to be the strength of this group and struggled to move the line of scrimmage against a good Clemson front. The Gamecocks averaged a total of 2.7 yards a carry, which includes allowing two sacks on Hilinski.

Clemson also had five quarterbacks on the day.

Defensive line: B-

Outside of a few chunk plays and Trevor Lawrence making plays with his feet, the Gamecocks held Clemson's run game in check to a degree. The Tigers came in averaging 6.6 yards per rush and were held to 5.3 while Travis Etinne was held to just 37 yards rushing.

The defensive line was a big part, too, in the goal line stand to open the game. The knock comes from losing contain a few times on Lawrence, but they had double the amount of pressures Clemson had, hurrying Lawrence 10 times and sacking him once.

Linebackers: C

T.J. Brunson had maybe his best game of the season,picking up six tackles, one for loss, with two breakups while Ernest Jones had nine takedowns. The linebackers had a solid day but nothing extraordinary, which is why they pick up a C.

Secondary: D

This was the weak link defensively today with the secondary allowing three big plays to go for Clemson touchdowns and letting a few of Clemson's receivers break free for chunk plays down the field.

Jammie Robinson was a big reason the grade wasn't lower, racking up a game-high 11 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn didn't have terrible days, combining for nine tackles and Mukuamu having two pass breakups, but the struggles came on the back end which is why the secondary grade suffers.

Special teams: B+

Par for the course here. Joe Charlton continues to dominate in his record-setting career, punting seven times for 314 yards (44.9 yards/punt) with a long of 51. Parker White also drilled his only field goal attempt of the day, a 49-yarder.

The only knock comes allowing a few big kickoff returns to Etienne, who rattled off returns of 32 and 18 yards.

Coaches: F

Execution wasn't great Saturday, Dowdle said so himself, but it was hard to see a coherent game plan and the Gamecocks seemed to switch quarterbacks around without a lot of rhyme or reason to those. It worked to a degree with Jay Urich and Rico Dowdle having marginal success taking snaps, but there was little consistency.

The staff also opted to kick a field goal down 14 points facing a fourth and six from Clemson's 21 yard line then punted again near midfield down 28 points.

