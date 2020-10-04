The Gamecocks struggled on both sides of the ball at times Saturday in a 38-24 loss and it's time to evaluate and dissect everything while handling out our weekly grades.

South Carolina is 0-2 and now it's time for the Sunday morning post mortem: the weekly report card.

Quarterback: C+

Collin Hill followed up a good game last week with a so-so game against the Gators. He wasn't helped at all by receiver drops (we'll get to those) but wasn't efficient at the end. He threw 47 times, completing just 28 and averaging 4.5 yards per attempt.

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's loss

Hill was also sacked four times and missed a wide open Shi Smith in the end zone on fourth down that would have made it a one-score game. It wasn't the model of efficiency or a standout performance, but it was enough at times to keep South Carolina in the game.

Running backs: A

If there is a bright spot here, it looks like Kevin Harris is emerging as the Gamecocks' No. 1 back by far and he showed it Saturday. He rushed for 100 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, with a touchdown but also finished the team's second-leading receiver with 27 yards.

Deshaun Fenwick also had 32 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry and was the team's third leading receiver with 24 yards.

Wide Receiver: D+

The reason this grade is so high is because of Shi Smith, who caught 12 passes for 85 yards and a score, but the receivers as a whole struggled again. The rest of the receiver corps combined for four catches for 46 yards with three drops.

Smith carried the load but couldn't do enough to propel the team to a win, also dropping a pass in the end zone on the team's final drive.

Tight ends: D

Nick Muse and Keveon Mullins didn't have a banner day, catching just three combined passes for 30 yards and struggling some in the blocking game. Muse was better in the pass blocking but struggled in the run game, similar to the Tennessee game.

Also see: What Will Muschamp said in his postgame presser

Offensive line: C-

The Gamecocks got a little more push, especially on the right side of the line, at times Saturday as they paved the way for 4.7 yards per carry taking out sack yardage. The line did allow four sacks for the second time this season, which needs to improve and a reason why the grade is as low as it is.

Defensive line: B-

All things considered, the line had a pretty good day. Florida only averaged 3.3 yards per carry (four yards per carry when removing sacks) and did a decent job pressuring Kyle Trask at times. Keir Thomas, Aaron Sterling and Jabari Ellis were all credited with at least half a sack, and Tonka Hemingway made a great play to force a turnover off Trask.

Linebackers: C

It wasn't a great performance but it also wasn't a terrible performance. The linebackers played well in the run game but struggled some in the passing, with one linebacker getting sucked in on a RPO that resulted in a Florida touchdown.

They have a lot of things they need to improve on, but it was a strictly OK showing.

Secondary: D

This was the biggest issue defensively Saturday with the defensive backs allowing Trask to complete over 72 percent of his passes and average 9.2 yards per attempt with four scores.

A microcosm of the day was when Kadarius Toney caught a crossing route and took it 57 yards to the house, splitting almost all of the defensive backs as they all tried to shoulder him to the ground. It's a group that was expected to be a strength this year, and it hasn't been through two games. Israel Mukuamu did make a really nice diving pick, which boosts the grade a little bit.

Special teams: C

It was another OK day for the special teams. The positives, Kai Kroeger averaged over 50 yards per punt, Parker White drilled a 45-yard field goal and Mitch Jeter had three touchbacks on five attempts.

They did have a few miscues, giving up a 26-yard return to Toney and Smith brain-farting and putting the Gamecocks at the three yard line on a kickoff.

Coaching: D-

Mike Bobo didn't call a terrible game—it's not his fault the receivers couldn't get open or catch the ball—and was pretty creative for the most part. The problem lies with a few decisions made late.

Will Muschamp opted to kick a field goal down 24 points which ultimately didn't come back to haunt them, although he kicked it on fourth and short after going for it earlier on the drive in a similar situation further back.

The biggest question was on the final drive when the Gamecocks played as if they were up three instead of down 14. The final drive took 18 plays and over seven minutes to go 74 yards with the Gamecocks needing two scores.

South Carolina didn't use tempo and was content with having the clock tick down, and it wasted an opportunity, if they scored, for the defense to get a stop.