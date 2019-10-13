After this big win, GamecockCentral handed out its weekly grades for the biggest victory of the Will Muschamp era.

The Gamecocks upset No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime thanks to a dominant performance by their defense and just enough from the offense and special teams units.

Quarterbacks: B+

Honestly, Ryan Hilinski's touchdown pass was worth the grade to begin with, but the Gamecock quarterbacks turned in a really solid day overall. Hilinski looked good in the snaps he played before injury—protecting the ball and finishing 15-for-20 for 116 yards and a score—but didn't take many chances outside of the deep ball to Edwards.

Joyner came in and, while he didn't put up eye-popping numbers (six completions, 39 yards and 28 yards rushing), he did manage the offense and didn't give it away. He did what they needed him to down the stretch to help win the game.

Running backs: A

The stats may not show the full story on how good the running backs were—142 yards, 3.9 yards per carry—but Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster turned in some really good performances. Dowdle finished with 83 yards while Feaster tacked on another 27 that included a 17-yarder on third down.

For Dowdle, he continues to run really hard with two explosive plays, and it's the fourth time in six games he's rushed for over 80 yards.

Offensive line: A

Breaking: this group can still run block. The Gamecocks put up 142 yards, the most Georgia's allowed this year, and the offensive line paved the way for that. They held up against arguably the nation's best front seven, giving up a handful of pressures but didn't allow a sack.

Given the opponent, it may be the group's best all- round performance this season.

Wide receivers/tight ends: B

Bryan Edwards continues to set records and play like a man whose only mission in life is to catch footballs and bulldoze through opposing defenses. He caught six passes for 78 yards, which included burning a cornerback on a double move for his touchdown grab.

Nick Muse and Kyle Markway hauled in a combined four passes for 36 yards and Muse converted two third downs during the game. The group just continues to play incredibly solid.

Defensive line: A

Going up against what's regarded as the best offensive line in the country, this group didn't just play well but dominated. They sacked Jake Fromm three times, the most this group's allowed all year, and had six tackles for loss.

They stopped a Georgia rushing attack averaging 6.7 yards per carry to just four yards per rush and 4.9 yards per play.

Javon Kinlaw—four tackles, sack—is also a grown man and continues to cement himself as arguably the best defensive lineman in the country.

Linebackers: A

They played the run well, limited big plays in the pass game and just played another solid game. TJ Brunson recovered a fumble and picked up 10 tackles; he also rocked D'Andre Swift and subsequently flexed in front of over 90,000 fans at Sanford Stadium.

Ernest Jones may be a top five linebacker in the conference, picking up 12 more tackles Saturday.

Secondary: A

Honestly, any time a player gets three interceptions, this group is going to get an A. Israel Mukuamu picked off Jake Fromm—who previously hadn't thrown a pick this season—three times in just over 50 drop backs. He'd take one back to the house to end the first half, too.

Fromm put up some stats—295 yards and a touchdown—but only averaged 5.8 yards per attempt, which is woefully pedestrian.

Special teams: B

The only real knock here is Parker White missing two field goals, with one being from almost 60 yards away. He'd slot two, including the eventual game-winner, and notched a career-long 49-yarder in the first half. Joe Charlton downed five of his seven punts inside the 20 and the Gamecocks also blocked a Rodrigo Blakenship kick at the end of the first half.

Coaching: B-

They had a few interesting decisions—not reviewing a close call on third down and ultimately punting, deciding to kick from 57 yards out in a tie ballgame—but made some good decisions as well, which included going for it on fourth and short in the second overtime.

The game plan on both sides was pretty good and they put guys in a position to succeed. Bryan McClendon did a good job adjusting on the fly, too, losing his starting quarterback with over 20 minutes left in the game.