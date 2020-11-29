The Gamecocks struggled up front for the majority of the game, but did have a few standout performances and this week's report card reflects that.

South Carolina saw its losing streak pushed to five games Saturday with a 45-16 loss to Georgia, and it's time to hand out a few grades as we put a bow on the final home game of the year.

Quarterback: B-

Doty had a very respectable stat line and was incredibly accurate with the football. He completed 18 of his 22 passes for 190 yards (8.6 yards per attempt) with one touchdown and a pick. He fumbled once but it was recovered by South Carolina.

He wasn't helped by his offensive line (we'll get to that), getting sacked four times. Taking out sack yardage he rushed 11 times for 11 yards, including one nine-yarder. Grading on a scale, it was a pretty good performance by a true freshman making his first start against a top 10 team.

Running back: A

South Carolina was down Deshaun Fenwick and ZaQuandre White was playing defense, but Kevin Harris and Rashad Amos had pretty good games, showing flashes of some future success. Harris continued to be a bulldozer, rushing 17 times for 53 yards and a touchdown, including a great fourth-down conversion on second effort.

Amos had six rushes for 39 yards, busting a 34-yarder in his first real action of the year. Both guys did enough to earn a really respectable grade, and they were hampered at times by some offensive line play.

Wide receiver/tight ends: C+

This grade would be a lot lower if not for Nick Muse, who had an absolutely career day. He'd catch eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, the first of his career, but the Gamecocks didn't do much at receiver around him.

Three receivers—Jalen Broks, Ger-Cari Caldwell and Josh Vann—combined for five catches and 24 yards. Without Shi Smith, South Carolina needs more from its receiving corps.

Offensive line: F

Four sacks for 26 yards and South Carolina averaged 1.9 yards per carry. Of South Carolina's 65 plays, 11 were for negative yardage. The group looked overmatched against a really good Georgia front seven.

Defensive line: D-

Playing with a skeleton crew up front with no Keir Thomas, JJ Enagbare, Jordan Burch or Aaron Sterling, Georgia rushed for 332 yards and averaged over seven yards per carry. Zacch Pickens did have a sack, and Rodricus Fitten had six tackles and half a sack in his first real action.

Linebackers: D

The Gamecocks lost Brad Johnson a few weeks ago and Ernest Jones went out early in the first half. With a limited group, they struggled to stop the run. Mohamed Kaba did have five tackles as well, which is an encouraging sign.

Secondary: C-

The good news? Jammie Robinson and Jaylan Foster combined for 19 tackles. The bad news? It's usually not a great sign when defensive backs are your two leading tacklers. The secondary did struggle in coverage with JT Daniels averaging 8.7 yards per attempt with two touchdowns.

There was some good to happen with Robinson making a really nice pick on Daniels and Jaylin Dickerson picking up a really nice sack on a safety blitz.

Special teams: D

Mitch Jeter kicked two balls out of bounds, Parker White missed a field goal and had an extra point blocked, ZaQuandre White muffed a kickoff, and the punt unit gave up a 52-yard return.

White did hit a 39-yarder.

Coaching: C

Mike Bobo was aggressive at times, but did mishandle the end of half situation: the Gamecocks could have taken a shot to the end zone but opted instead for a 53-yard field goal.

Play calling was pretty good for the most part.