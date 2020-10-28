It's been just as inconsistent for some position groups, and the grades reflect that.

It's been an up and down season for South Carolina as the Gamecocks go into the bye at 2-3 and are coming off a blowout loss to LSU.

After each game, GamecockCentral hands out a weekly report card. Now, as the Gamecocks hit their bye week, it's time to hit reset and hand out grades through the first five games.

Quarterback: C

A lot of folks will read the strictly average grade and get mad, judging by Collin Hill's latest performance, a clunker against LSU, but his performance on the whole has strictly been average.

He's middle of the pack in yards per attempt, completion percentage and touchdown passes. His grade does get a boost for some of the intangible things—getting in and out of the right play—but needs to be better in the back half of the season.

Running back: A

If you told me in early August that at the bye week this grade was going to be an A, I would have told you MarShawn Lloyd lived up to all the preseason hype. But, a few days into camp Lloyd tore his ACL and put a big question mark over that room.

So far Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick are answering every single one. Harris is second in the league in carries and rushing yards and both are tied for second in the SEC averaging 5.8 yards per carry. It's been an absolute bright spot in this offense.

They've also been really good in the pass game as well.

Receiver/tight end: D

The reason this grade is so high is for two players: Shi Smith and Nick Muse. Smith is picking up the mantle of a No. 1 option in the SEC, catching 36 passes for 415 yards and three scores so far, and Muse is up to 202 yards this year, which is the fourth-most in the SEC among tight ends.

Outside of that, it's a group that's largely been inconsistent and underperformed. Only two players have more than 100 receiving yards (Xavier Legette and Keveon Mullins) and no receivers or tight ends outside of Smith and Muse have more than seven catches.

Offensive line: D+

The grade gets boosted because they've paved the way for one of the SEC's best rushing attacks this season, but it severely goes down because the Gamecocks have struggled vehemently to protect the passer.

Collin Hill's been sacked 16 times in five games and Hill's been pressured 38 times, an average 7.6 allowed pressures per game. It's affected the offense's ability to stretch the field and get things going consistently at times offensively.

Defensive line: C+

The Gamecocks have been very good at rushing the passer, but less so at defending the run, which is why this grade is so close to average. If it's being graded on a scale in terms of talent to production, then the grade might be lower.

South Carolina has given up almost 600 yards rushing the last three weeks, but has 10 sacks on the year as well. They need more over the back half of the season from highly-rated players like Zacch Pickens, Rick Sandidge and others.

Linebackers: C

Ernest Jones is leading the league in tackling with 55 through five games, but the Gamecocks have been largely inconsistent there. An injury Week 1 to Sherrod Greene hasn't helped, and South Carolina needs more out of the position.

Secondary: D+

This group is probably the most underperforming group, struggling to stop opposing quarterbacks and give up far too many big plays. Jaycee Horn has been a lockdown defender and Israel Mukuamu has shown flashes, but it's a group that needs to be better.

Special teams: C

Parker White's been good this year, sans his 1-for-4 night against LSU, but Mitch Jeter has been up and down. The Gamecock coverage units have given up a few big plays as well, which is troubling. After a rough debut, Kai Kroeger has done well as the team's punter.

Coaching: D

Coaching has been spotty this season, with a few questionable decisions over the course of the season; opting for field goals instead of trying for touchdowns, and the most glaring mistake is the final drive against Florida.

The Gamecocks have looked really good at times offensively, which speaks to his ability as an offensive coordinator.