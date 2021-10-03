Grading the Gamecocks: Troy
It wasn't easy or pretty at times, but South Carolina escaped Saturday with a 23-14 win over Troy. The Gamecocks survived the scare thanks to another good defensive performance and spurts offensive...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news