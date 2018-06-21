GamecockCentral.com

The same day the Gamecocks lost a pitcher due to transfers, they got a bit of good news as well.

Graham Lawson will come back for his senior season after complications during the signing process with the Nationals.

"It was an absolute blessing to have been drafted by the Nationals and a dream come true," he wrote in a tweet. "Due to some other circumstances I will not be signing and returning to Gamecock baseball. Can’t wait to get back on this journey after such a special year!"

Lawson was picked in the 12th round of this year's draft by the Nationals but elected to come back to school for one final year.

After a rough start to the year, Lawson developed into a big piece at the back of the bullpen.

In his second season with the Gamecocks he finished 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA and three saves.