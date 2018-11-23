Last season, thrust into a starting role for the first time in his career, Gravett struggled to overcome a few mental hurdles and it showed on the court but now, as a junior coming off the bench, he’s finding peace and thriving in his role.

For Hassani Gravett, some moments are harder to let go than others.

“It’s definitely been a good five games so far,” Gravett said. “I feel really good; there’s no injuries or nothing like that. It feels good to be healthy. I’ve been getting in the gym and getting up shot.”



Through five games Gravett is averaging 8.8 points per game and shooting 47.2 percent from the field.

One of the biggest flaws in his game last year was turnovers, and that number’s gone down significantly this season; last year he was at 264. Compared to 17.8 through five games.

Playing in a more off-the-ball role where he’s able to use his cat-like quickness more to get the shots he wants with Gravett posting a 109.6 offensive rating, tied for the third highest on the team.

“He’s playing fast, he’s playing aggressive,” Frank Martin said in the preseason. “That’s when you know a player is engaged mentally is the aggression they play with. He’s learned to come in the gym and spend some time shooting balls. That was not something he was great at, and that’s part of the growth process.”

Gravett said he learned this offseason he needed to get in the gym more on his own outside of practice. It’s paying dividends right now.

He’s currently shooting 40 percent from three and has a 52.8 effective field goal percentage.

But it took Gravett a long time to get to a point where he could feel comfortable thriving in this kind of role.

Last year, he injured his ankle right before conference play started and missed three games but never fully recovered mentally from that kind of injury.

The quickness was gone and Gravett struggled with consistency as the Gamecocks finished just shy of a postseason bid to either the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.

It was a mental hurdle that’s now long in the rearview mirror as the Gamecocks try and get back to the NCAA Tournament.

“His mind wasn’t healthy,” Martin said before the year. “His mind was wrapped up on his ankle and not having success. When you deal with a real injury like he had in the middle of conference play and you don’t get your repetitions in practice, all of a sudden you go on the floor and you’re guarding Colin Sexton, it’s not easy to do."