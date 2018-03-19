GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina sophomore linebacker Sherrod Greene nonchalantly says he's just working this spring to find his role within the defense.

Truth be told, his role could be much bigger than the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Rocky Mount, N.C. native lets on.

"Sherrod Greene steps in, a guy that played last year, he's learning and playing both MIKE and WILL," inside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler explained. "And Eldridge Thompson's a junior college guy that's now got a year under his belt and really needs to have a great year for us. So we feel good about it."

While the coachspeak version is that every position is up for grabs and Greene is one of several players competing for the starting WILL linebacker spot in the Gamecocks defense. The real-life version is that there's a very strong chance that Greene is in line to replace four-season leading tackler Skai Moore in that role.

As a true freshman last season, Greene filled in as T.J. Brunson's backup at the MIKE linebacker spot, ultimately playing both that position and the SAM at times in three-linebacker sets after Bryson Allen-Williams was lost for the season to injury.

Greene dealt with nagging injuries of his own throughout the season, but still played in 10 games, including two starts, and collected 22 tackles.

"It was a great opportunity," Green said of playing early. "I learned a lot from my teammates, Skai Moore and TJ taught me a lot. Just effort. And knowing that I'm in the SEC now and that I have to use my hands more. I actually have to be more of a student than just a player on the field. It's just learning your playbook, knowing what to do. Learning your playbook will help you play faster on the field."

Brunson, now a junior and the leader of the Carolina defense, has been happy with what he's seen this spring from the possible starter alongside him.

"He's fast," Brunson said. "He helps out a lot, having someone else that's reliable and that you know can rundown a play just like you can. It helps out a lot."

Greene says he's spent the spring honing in on his technique and working to more consistently shed blocks and cover pass routes.

It's a spring practice that has been much more comfortable than his first fall due to the playing time he received last season.

"It actually helped me out a lot (to play last season)," Greene said. "I'm not going to say I'm used to it all the way, but it's something you get used to. So I'm just trying to learn my role within the defense so I can learn my role and help make the defense better."