Thankfully for South Carolina, he didn’t need to, with Hampton committing to the Gamecocks as one of the first members of the 2023 class.

This summer, as plenty of SEC schools hopped into Caleb Hampton’s recruitment, it would have been easy to lean on the two Gamecock commitments he plays high school ball with for advice.

“I like Coach Meade, he’s funny. Coach Kingston, when I FaceTime him, he made me smile. I like his character as well,” Hampton told GamecockCentral. “I like how he leads the team and how he has confidence in himself and wants to win a national championship. That’s what I like. He likes having a relationship with players as well, and I like that about coaches.”

The 5-foot-10 centerfielder plays at Baylor (Tenn.) School with other Gamecock 2021 commitments Cooper Kinney and Vytas Valincius, who he said talked to him some about South Carolina but didn’t impact his decision much.

He wanted to go and play for Kingston and the rest of that coaching staff.

Hampton is considered the No. 49 overall player in his class and the ninth-best outfielder in the class, committing to South Carolina over a handful of other SEC schools.

“My power. They like my power and speed. That’s one main thing they told me,” he said. “I’m really fast on the bases and can hit the ball really hard. That’s one reason all the recruiters have told me. That’s my main thing.”

His 60-yard dash time is already at 7.10 seconds, which is very good, and his registered exit velocities of 93 miles per hour at a Prep Baseball Report event this summer. He’s also hit 85 miles per hour on his outfield velocity this summer as well.

Hampton projects as a centerfielder at the next level and that’s where he said the Gamecocks want to play him when he arrives on campus with the 2023 class.

“I can see everything. That’s the great thing about it. I can see what the pitcher’s throwing; I can see where the ball’s going,” Hampton said. “You’re surrounded by everyone and can see everything on the field. And you’re the captain of the outfield, too.”

PerfectGame hasn’t released its class rankings yet for the 2023 class but the Gamecocks have six commitments currently with five top 500 prospects and two top 100 prospects with Hampton and shortstop commitment Ariel Antigua.

For Hampton, it might be a while before he arrives on campus but he’s excited to finally say he’s a Gamecock.

“I’m really excited. I want to make it to the national championship in Omaha,” Hampton said. “That’s my goal; that’s what I’m really excited for.”