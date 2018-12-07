Trae Hannibal is hoping to be the next one of those South Carolina guards but is coming to Columbia next year with no pressure to live up to that standard.

That’d be Sindarius Thornwell and PJ Dozier, who were front and center for three weekends in March during the NCAA Tournament, a model Frank Martin’s used to try and use on the recruiting trail for in-state players to stay home.

Since 2013, South Carolina has signed three in-state guards; one—Marcus Stroman—left the program but the other two were two of the biggest contributors on the Gamecocks’ 2017 Final Four run.

“There’s no pressure at all. I just have to do what I have to do and keep going hard and never give up,” Hannibal said. “My goal is to get to the NBA but there’s things I have to go to get there. College is the next step and there are a lot of things I have to improve on.”

Hannibal, who committed to South Carolina in June, officially signed with the Gamecocks last month.

During his recruitment process, he held out for the offer from Frank Martin, and when he got it he didn’t wait long to commit.

Now he gets the chance to play in front of a hometown crowd, something that was important for him.

“It takes a lot of pressure off my family of course and being able to play close to my hometown, my friend and my family, it’s a blessing, especially to represent my home state,” he said. “I’m just blessed to be here.”

Hannibal was back in Columbia Thursday night playing for Hartsville in the annual Bojangles Bash against one of the best teams in the country in Our Savior New American.

He finished with 28 points and four rebounds and got to the line 16 times, making eight attempts. Through three games this season he’s averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds a game.

“My expectations are higher now that I’ve worked harder to get this scholarship,” he said. “Of course, I thank them for even giving me an opportunity to play in my home state. It just makes me play harder than I have before and play like I never got the offer or committed.”

Hannibal was the first commitment in the Gamecocks’ 2019 class and eventually became the lone player from the state in the now three-man class with Massachusetts big man Wildens Leveque and Connecticut (by way of California) wing Trey Anderson.

He hasn’t gotten a chance to talk to Anderson, the latest signee, but he and Leveque have talked off-and-on this basketball season before both all three arrive on campus next season.

“He’s very athletic. He posted some dunks on Twitter the other week and I told him, ‘hey you got to get off the rim,’” Hannibal said of Leveque. “He’s a cool dude.”