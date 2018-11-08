Beal, the class of 2019's No. 13 prospect according to ESPN, announced her pledge to the Gamecocks Thursday during a ceremony at Rock Island (Ill.) High School, choosing the Gamecocks over finalists Michigan, Illinois and Louisville.

The five-star prospect, ranked the No. 3 wing in the country according to ESPN, officially visited the Gamecocks on the weekend of Oct. 5.

"Like Louisville, I came in knowing some of the players well," Beal told The Rock Island Dispatch Argus, adding that the Gamecocks threw her father an impromptu birthday party on the trip. "Plus, they have a legendary coach (Dawn Staley) and that means something. We had a great time and I know people think the warm weather is a selling point, but I have grown up in the Midwest, I'm used to cold and snow."

After announcing the commitment in her school's gym, Beal and family served cake with garnet and black icing and a Cocky figurine on top.

The 6-foot Beal averaged 21.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and over three assists and steals per game last season. She is the two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball and Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, one of only four players to accomplish the feat.

Beal's commitment comes on the heels of Staley and the Gamecocks landing the class's No. 7 overall prospect Toledo (Oh.) Rogers High five-star point guard Zia Cooke, who pledged to South Carolina on Monday.

