SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS MEN'S BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Hartsville (S.C.) head boy's basketball coach Yusuf English has watched point guard Trae Hannibal grow into one of the best players in the state and best point guards in the country.

On Thursday, he watched his star pupil sign his letter of intent with South Carolina among a gym full of Hannibal's friends, family and teachers.

English went in-depth with Gamecock Central about the type of player and person the Gamecocks are getting in the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Hannibal.