GamecockCentral.com

Herbert-Harrigan helped lift the Gamecocks to their fifth-straight Sweet 16 berth, achnoring the post alongside A’ja Wilson in the decisive stretch run in a 66-56 win over Virginia.

There was a moment in the middle of the season, Dawn Staley said, where she had to give Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan an ultimatum: play better or don’t play.

“I thought Kiki was rebounding the ball pretty good,” head coach Dawn Staley said. “We felt like we had to player. I’m proud she got double-digit rebounds.”

Also see: Full updates and analysis from Colonial Life Arena

Herbert-Harrigan hauled in a season-high 10 rebounds, which also tied her career high, and played 21 minutes off the bench, the most of any non-starter Sunday night.

She only put up four points on two shots but picked up another block and a steal with Wilson handling the majority of the scoring load.

“I definitely was trying to focus on rebounding the ball. My offense wasn’t what I wanted it to be but I tried to do the most I could do and help my team get the win. Getting rebounds is what I had to do tonight.”

It’s been an up-and-down season for the sophomore, who was thrust into the starting lineup with Wilson going down with an injury and seeing her start to scuffle once Wilson came back into the lineup.

Also see: Note on a big baseball visitor this weekend

That prompted the ultimatum from Staley and Herbert-Harrigan has evolved now into a solid weapon off the bench over the last two tournament games.

She’s averaging 19 minutes off the bench and 4.5 points per game while hauling in just shy of seven rebounds per contest. Coming into Sunday’s game with Virginia she was averaging 12.8 points per game.

“To see her growing up so fast, it’s great to see. She’s having fun with it. That’s the great thing to see: when she’s comfortable and having fun she’s a great player,” Wilson said. “That’s what need, especially at this time of year is having her with great confidence.”

It was an adjustment leaving the starting lineup and moving back to the bench, one that took her some time to get adjusted to. Once she learned how to handle the emotions of starting the game watching it, it was easier to do, she said.

“Coming off the bench I just have to do a better job of getting more into the game if I’m on the bench so when I do get in the game I’ll be going,” Herbert-Harrigan said.

Also see: What will the defensive depth chart look like this year?

Wilson laughed, saying it’s a little weird the reason Herbert-Harrigan—or as her teammates call her “Kiki”—started to mature so rapidly was because of an injury, but she’s just glad it happened when it did.

And she’s not above a sickness to get her going for future tournament games.

“Whatever it means to get her confidence level up, I’m here for. If I have to be sick for her to step up, we might have to do that. For her as a small four to step up in that position, it’s just a great thing.”

The Gamecocks are going now to their fifth-straight Sweet 16 with matchup between either Florida State or Buffalo standing between them and the third Elite Eight in the last four seasons.

Herbert-Harrigan’s been a big part of that and she’s soaking that and her new role in as much as she can.

“A lot of teams are going home,” she said, smiling. “We’re still winning, so we’re grateful for that. We just have to keep winning and get to the championship.”