HOOVER, Ala. — For the first time since 2018, South Carolina baseball will be sticking around the SEC Tournament for more than a day.

After going one-and-done in each of its last three trips to Hoover, the No. 6 Gamecocks opened the tournament by taking care of No. 11 seed Georgia 9-0 at the Hoover Met. It was South Carolina’s first ever shutout win in a conference tournament, either in the SEC or dating back to its days in the Metro Conference pre-1992.

South Carolina (39-17) will now move on to the double-elimination portion of the tournament, scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday against No. 3 seed LSU.

James Hicks was the unquestioned story of the day, as the sophomore right-hander put in a career performance. Coming into the game Hicks had never thrown more than five innings, but he fired 6 2/3 shutout innings with six strikeouts and just four hits allowed against the bewildered Bulldogs. The combination of his fastball sitting at an easy 93 MPH with his hard sinker that he pounded in on Georgia’s (29-27) right-handed heavy lineup induced a series of ground balls, with the three straight soft tappers he got in the first inning serving as a telltale sign of how his morning would go.

Georgia started ace Jaden Woods on the mound for his first outing in five weeks after an arm injury, but he was not at 100 percent with his velocity and was on a strict pitch count. He made just 31 tosses before Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin went to his bullpen, and South Carolina knocked three second inning singles off of him to load the bases against reliever Dalton Rhadans.

No. 9 hole hitter Evan Stone came up with the biggest hit of the day early, lining a single into left field to score two runs and provide Hicks all the cushion he needed. He got more help two innings later when South Carolina put up a three-spot in the bottom of the fourth, with five singles in the inning doing damage.

Infield hits in particular were a big piece of the puzzle, with two of them up the third base line helping to keep the inning alive. A Dylan Brewer RBI single made it 3-0 before Michael Braswell and Cole Messina tacked on RBIs of their own in the inning to extend the advantage to 5-0.

Hicks completed six innings for the first time in his college career and nearly made it seven after recording the first two outs of the inning, but allowed the next three batters to reach, loading the bases for lead-off hitter Ben Anderson. That summoned Cade Austin to come on for a crucial out, and he struck out Anderson to strand three runners and extinguish Georgia’s last flickers of hope.

South Carolina’s own bases loaded opportunity in the bottom half of the inning came after Stricklin gambled with two intentional walks to load the bases for the usually light-hitting Will Tippett with two outs. But the freshman second baseman made the Bulldogs pay and put the game away in the process, ripping a three-run triple into the gap in right center. That was the first extra-base hit of the game for South Carolina after 10 singles to open, and it busted the game open.

Austin finished up the rest of the game on the mound for South Carolina, and an Ethan Petry sac fly added one more late run.

