Hicks eager to compete for starting innings

But, with the Gamecocks losing a big chunk of innings from last year’s team, Hicks now has a chance to use the competition in the fall and preseason to chisel out a big role—and potentially a starter one in 2022.

When James Hicks committed to South Carolina out of Crowder junior college for the 2021 class, he knew once he arrived on campus there will be stiff competition up and down the pitching staff.

“It’s very exciting. There are definitely spots open, but one of the main reasons I chose here is because I know it’s going to be competitive,” he said. “All the other pitchers on the staff are really good. I have to bring my best every day, and that’s what I’m going to focus on doing: giving 100 percent each day.”

Hicks last season started 15 games for a Crowder team, which ended the year as the No. 1 overall seed in the NJCAA World Series.

The right-hander posted a 4.28 ERA in 90.1 innings with a 1.22 WHIP while striking out 89 to 10 walks. He won 11 of his 15 starts with eight complete games.

With Will Sanders and Julian Bosnic both returning, there is an open spot in the weekend rotation, something Hicks obviously has his eye on entering the fall.

“It’s going to be insane if it goes the way it looks in my mind. I came here hoping for a starter role, but even if that doesn’t work out I want to contribute in any way I can to the team,” he said. “Doing that in front of such great fans and people with a great coaching staff behind me is going to be an awesome experience. Once in a lifetime, really.”

If he doesn’t earn the Sunday starter spot, Hicks hopes to factor into the Gamecocks’ bullpen in some way and get to pick in front of a capacity crowd at Founders Park, a little different than the sub-100 crowds in junior college.

Hicks’s fastball topped out at 94 miles per hour during the season and the goal is to consistently sit there this season, but has seen a lot of progress with a recently-added cutter to his repertoire.

“I spent a lot of time this summer working on that pitch and it’s gotten miles better but it’s something I need to get more consistent with, spotting up better with. Just getting stronger, which will come from being here and being on the lifting program,” Hicks said. “So adding velocity and my cutter are the two main things I want to get down before the season starts.”

Hicks enrolled in August with the rest of the Gamecocks’ 2021 recruiting and transfer class and will begin small group work this week before fall ball starts in earnest next month.

When he does, it’ll be with new pitching coach Justin Parker, who came over from Indiana in July.

“Just the energy,” Hicks said of Parker. “You can tell he knows what he’s talking about and he’s really excited to be here, probably just as excited as me. It’ll probably be new for both of us but it’s a great addition.”