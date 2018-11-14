Staley received more good news Wednesday when Milton (Ontario Canada) King's Way Christian forward Laeticia Amihere committed to the Gamecocks.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley continues on her unprecedented roll of adding top prospects to her program, this time going north of the border to bring one of Canada's best to the States.

The 6-foot-3 Amihere, ranked the No. 2 forward and No. 10 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to ESPN, chooses South Carolina over finalists Louisville and Kentucky.



Amihere is already well-known in women's basketball circles after video surfaced of her dunking at just 15-year's-old.

She's currently coming off of an ACL injury but was considered the No. 2 prospect in the class before the injury.

Amihere's commitment comes on the heels of the Gamecocks landing the class's No. 7 overall prospect in Toledo (Oh.) Rogers High five-star point guard Zia Cooke last Monday and the class's No. 13 overall prospect, Rock Island (Ill.) High School five-star wing Brea Beal last Thursday.