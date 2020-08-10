GamecockCentral - High majors battling it out for Julian Phillips

Since June 15, Phillips has been able to have direct contact with college coaches and mentioned Clemson , Florida State , Kansas , Missouri , South Carolina and Texas Tech as the schools putting in the most work in his recruitment since then. He’s been on campus already at Clemson for a football game and South Carolina for a basketball game.

Julian Phillips has been one of the more highly recruited prospects nationally in the 2022 class with a scholarship offer list that spans the entire country. The long and athletic 6-foot-7 forward has a terrific sophomore season and has continued to play at a high level over the past month with the Upward Stars.

Clemson: “I think Clemson has a great program. They have a really good coaching staff and a really good team right now. I like how their coaches are recruiting me.”

Florida State: “Coach [Steve] Smith and Coach [Leonard] Hamilton said they like how I play. They said they can’t wait to get me down there on campus when everything clears up. They think my game fits what they do and they think they can help me get to the next level.”

Kansas: “It’s a really nice program. Their coach texts me every day. They haven’t missed a day yet with a text or call since June 15. They have sent me videos and always give me different facts about Bill Self.”

South Carolina: “I talk to them a lot too. I talk to Coach [Frank] Martin and Coach Bruce [Shingler]. I really like those guys. They always tell me there is no place like home. They have nice facilities and a nice arena. Everything is really nice over there.”

Texas Tech: “I talk to Coach [Ulric] Maligi all the time. He always says how he likes how I play and he said he thinks they can help take my game to the next level. They have shown me videos of their facilities and everything looks really nice.”