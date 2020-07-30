GamecockCentral - High majors warming up to Jonas Aidoo

Jonas Aidoo has steadily improved his game over the past couple years. That along with a growth spurt that now puts him as a 7-foot, 215-pound center has made him a highly intriguing prospect this summer with Team Curry. Aidoo, who was originally a member of the 2020 class plans to do a post-grad year to continue his development, has blown up in recent weeks. Clemson and Virginia Tech are now in the mix with offers with Alabama, Georgia, Houston, Marquette, South Carolina and Wichita State all heavily involved as well.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “They just started texting me after this weekend. I know that Collin Sexton went there and dominated, and they talked about how they need a big man. We’re supposed to talk again soon.” Clemson: “They just said they really need a big man and like what they saw in me. They say they don’t even need me to play another game to know they really want me.” Georgia: “Coach [Steve] McClain has been texting me a little bit and I talked to the head coach, Tom Crean a little bit too. They said they have been watching me.” Marquette and South Carolina: “I’m supposed to do a zoom call with both of them soon to talk to their coaches. I should know more about what they have to say and everything after that.” Virginia Tech: “They said some of the same things. They have been recruiting me for a while. They started probably last year. Once they saw me last weekend, they were ready to offer.”

RIVALS' REACTION