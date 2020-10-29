Highest-graded players at the midpoint
Over the course of the week in and week out grind that is a football season, it can be hard to really sit back and examine what's working and what's not, and some things are easier to see.
The Gamecocks are on their bye week now and with it comes a time to evaluate and reset with five more games looming.
Before the week is over, though, it's important to see which players have graded out the best according to Pro Football Focus with not many surprise on the list.
There's no shock given how good the Gamecock rush offense has been who two of the better-graded players are offensively in Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick, who are the top grades offensively regardless of snap count.
Collin Hill comes in with a 71.2 grade and both Shi Smith and Nick Muse are tied with the same grade through five games. Factoring in snap counts, fullback Adam Prentice also has a top five grade offensively.
Defensively tells a similar story with Jaycee Horn and Ernest Jones the two highest grades among players with regular playing time along with pass rushers Aaron Sterling, Jordan Burch and Brad Johnson.
As for the freshmen, Doty and Burch are the headliners with three redshirt freshmen dotting the top five as well.
Highest offensive grades regardless of snap counts
Kevin Harris, 79.5
Deshaun Fenwick, 76.5
Luke Doty, 75.5
Collin Hill, 71.2
Shi Smith, 70.9
Nick Muse, 70.9
Highest defensive grades regardless of snap counts
Jaylan Foster, 88.8
Jaycee Horn, 78.4
Jahmar Brown, 77.1
Sherrod Greene, 69.6
Spencer Eason-Riddle, 69.2
Highest offensive grades (min. 50 snaps)
Kevin Harris, 79.5
Deshaun Fenwick, 76.5
Collin Hill, 71.2
Shi Smith, 70.9
Nick Muse, 70.9
Adam Prentice, 70.4
Highest defensive grades (min. 50 snaps)
Jaycee Horn, 78.4
Ernest Jones, 68.3
Aaron Sterling, 67.6
Jordan Burch, 65.5
Brad Johnson, 64.5
Highest freshmen grades (* denotes redshirt freshman)
Luke Doty (6 snaps), 75.5
Vincent Murphy* (7 snaps), 65.8
Jordan Burch (122 snaps), 65.5
Jakai Moore* (193 snaps), 63.9
Keveon Mullins* (53 snaps), 62.5