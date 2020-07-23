Despite a halt on recruiting visits, it's been a productive 2020 for Greenville (S.C.) class of 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler.

Since earning his first offer last October, Sadler has seen his offer list balloon to 26 schools this year as he's become one of the most highly recruited prospects in the Palmetto State.

This past Friday, South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford and head coach Will Muschamp officially delivered word of an offer.