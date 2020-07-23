Highly recruited in-state OL talks Gamecocks' offer
Despite a halt on recruiting visits, it's been a productive 2020 for Greenville (S.C.) class of 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler.
Since earning his first offer last October, Sadler has seen his offer list balloon to 26 schools this year as he's become one of the most highly recruited prospects in the Palmetto State.
This past Friday, South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford and head coach Will Muschamp officially delivered word of an offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news