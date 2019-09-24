Will Muschamp said Sunday night Hilinski practiced with the team and was back out there Tuesday after the team’s scheduled off day.

Battling a sore elbow, Hilinski struggled with his accuracy against the Tigers as the Gamecocks lost 34-14, prompting questions about his health leading up to Saturday’s Kentucky game.

The first time on the road for Ryan Hilinski was probably a start to forget for the Gamecocks’ true freshman.

“He looked good,” Donell Stanley said. “He looked like himself; like he’s ready to get back out there, too.”



Hilinski finished Saturday’s game at Missouri going 13-for-30 for 166 yards and throwing a touchdown and interception apiece.

Moving forward, Muschamp said the elbow isn’t expected to be a problem and his team is expecting a big bounce back performance from the former four-star prospect.

“He looked good today. I think we should be fine moving forward,” Chavis Dawkins said. “Ryan’s a strong-minded person. I think he’ll respond well.”

Hilinski is currently 1-2 in three starts with the two losses coming against Alabama and Missouri.

In two home starts, though, he’s completing 69 percent of his passes for 606 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) with two interceptions.

His last home start against Alabama he finished completing 36 of his 57 passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, a performance good enough to earn him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

That’s why his teammates aren’t worried about last week’s performance.

“I’m pretty confident in him,” Bryan Edwards said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s resilient. I know he’s going to bounce back.”

Saturday was the first bump in the road on Hilinski’s otherwise impressive start to his career.

He’s not expected to miss any time with the elbow injury, and his teammates are expecting big things from him as he tries to rebound against Kentucky.

“He’s just got to bounce back. I talk to Ryan. Everyone has a bad game,” Stanley said. “You just have to move on and can’t let the last game beat you twice. He’s going to be good. We just have to protect better for him.”

The Gamecocks host Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday night at Williams-Brice at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.