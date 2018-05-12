GamecockCentral.com

The junior was masterful against the Tigers, shutting them down for seven scoreless innings as the Gamecocks evened the series with a 6-3 win on Senior Day to clinch a spot in the SEC Tournament.

With five seniors being honored and postseason hopes hanging a lot on what happened Saturday against Missouri, Adam hill wasn’t going to disappoint.

“I don’t think our team was going to let them lose today,” head coach Mark Kingston said of the seniors. “The quality of those kids, they’ve meant so much to this program and they’re such good people. I really felt in our dugout that our team wanted to win badly for those guys.”

Hill was dominant, tying a career high pitching seven innings and scattering four hits and two walks.

He’d have to pitch out of a few jams but cruised for the most part despite having to sit for a 61-minute lightning delay before the fifth inning.

After coming back to start after the over hour-long break, he’d pitch three more innings and give up just two base runners while striking out a pair.

“He had his best command today in a long time,” Kingston said. “I think that delay maybe hit helped him a little bit catch his breath.”

Hill notches his fifth quality start of the season and second in as many games after pitching six innings of one-run ball last weekend against Ole Miss.

Of the Gamecocks four seven-inning outings by a pitcher this season, Hill has three of them, none bigger than Saturday’s with the Gamecocks (29-21, 14-12 SEC) fighting for a postseason berth.

“I feel like I thrive in big moments. It’s what everyone lives for,” he said. “I love the challenge of facing a really good team and trying to do what I can to help my team win. I really embrace that and I’m happy we were able to come out with a win today.”

Five seniors—Madison Stokes, Jonah Bride, Justin Row, Hunter Taylor and Matt Williams—combined to hit 5-for-17, driving in four runs and coming around to score three times.

They'd draw four walks with Justin Row picking up a home run, his fourth of the year, wrapping a ball just fair before Matt Williams squeeze-bunted Hunter Taylor home.

Row finished going 3-for-3 and reached in all four of his plate appearances in one of the few times his parents, who live in California, got to see him play in person.

“I got a little emotional, there were some feelings I didn’t think I’d feel just having them here this weekend. I get them one weekend out of the year,” Row said. “Having a good day and getting a win makes it that much sweeter.”

The Gamecocks jumped on starter Michael Plassmeyer early, getting two runs off him in the first inning before adding two more, sparked by Row’s homer, in the fourth. LT Tolbert drove in another couple of runs with a two-RBI double to left-center in the seventh.

Plassmeyer gave up four runs, three earned, after leaving a few balls up in the zone early, Kingston said.

That was enough as Sawyer Bridges calmed the game down after Ridge Chapman gave up three runs, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings in relief.

The 10 hits Saturday marks the sixth straight game they’ve had double-digit totals with this game carrying some serious weight in the SEC standings.

“It’s not like, ‘Well we have to win this game so we have to swing harder.’ We just have to stick to our normal approach and we did that,” Row said. “It’s just trying to stay calm in those moments.”

Player of the game: Adam Hill was masterful again and tossed seven innings of scoreless baseball while striking out eight. He's now 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA over his last four starts.

Pivotal moment: Hill loaded the bases with no outs in the third but got out of it unscathed, getting a force out at home and a double play started by Row. The Gamecocks got two runs in the next inning for some breathing room.

Up next: Sunday's rubber match is Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Cody Morris (6-3, 4.74 ERA) will start.