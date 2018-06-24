GamecockCentral.com

Holley: 'They made me feel like I was a part of the family'
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Northwestern High three-star wide receiver Jamario Holley committed to South Carolina in February with little fanfare and no drama, a decision he says was an easy one."It was like...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news