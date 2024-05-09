Who: #13 South Carolina 33-15 (13-11) vs #15 Georgia 35-12 (13-11). Founders Park. Time/TV: Thursday 8:00pm on ESPN2, Friday 5:30pm on SEC Network, and Saturday 2:00pm streaming on SEC Network+. Line: Thursday night only: SC -140, UGA +110 Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Roman Kimball (R-So. RHP) 2-1, 4.61 ERA, 27.1 IP, 28 BB, 39Ks, .179 BAA v. Jarvis Evans (So. LHP) 3-1, 4.29 ERA, 35.2 IP, 23 BB, 45Ks, .225 BAA. Saturday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 3-3, 4.53 ERA, 55.2 IP, 18 BB, 46Ks, .291 BAA.. v. Leighton Finley (So. RHP) 4-1, 4.53 ERA, 53.2 IP, 19 BB, 54Ks, .251 BAA Sunday, TBA vs. TBA. While South Carolina has the spot designated as TBA, Dylan Eskew is odds-favorite to get the start. Georgia doesn't have a lot of pitchers that will strike fear into the hearts of their opponents. They have a team ERA of 6.99 in SEC play, 11th in the league. The Bulldogs have also allowed SEC foes to hit .291 with 43 home runs. The Dawgs don't have a pitcher that has thrown more than two innings in conference that has ERA better than 5.31. With Carolina playing its' final home league series and needing a series win to boast their postseason resume, runs should be scored. Kolten Smith, a RHP Sophomore, is the Dawgs best power arm. He's used primarily as a long reliever, think Ty Good, with the second most SEC-innings logged on the team. He has recorded 54 punch outs in only 31.2 innings with just seven walks. Smith will pound the zone and make Carolina hit the ball. Smith has allowed seven homers and 30 hits in SEC play. Brian Zeldin is the primary UGA closer, but he doesn't have closer numbers allowing SEC teams to hit .303 with 36 hits in 31.2 innings. Zeldin has allowed 16 walks while striking out 25. There is no need to panic if the Dawgs have a 1-2 run lead in the final innings this weekend. History: Carolina holds a 72-66 series edge over their border rivals, including a 41-27 mark in Columbia. USC Coach Mark Kingston lost his first seven games against Georgia, getting swept in Athens in 2018 and in Columbia in 2019. Carolina is 7-2 in the series since 2021 and is currently riding a 4-game winning streak in the series. Last Meeting: Carolina swept Georgia in Athens last year with two of the victories coming via the run rule. For good measure, Carolina then pounded Georgia in Hoover 9-0. The Gamecocks outscored the Dawgs 38-7 in the four wins in 2023. Will Tippett went 3-for-4 with a triple and James Hicks and Cade Austin combined for the shutout in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. Weather: Like most of the southeast, Columbia will get some strong storms throughout the early afternoon, but the good news is that the weather should clear by game time. 73 degrees at first pitch. Friday and Saturday look perfect for baseball with temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Advertisement

Charlie Condon! Condon is going to pick up a Golden Spikes Award this summer along with 7-9 million dollars from an MLB club. Why? He's hitting .459 with an OPS of 1.673 with 33 home runs and a slugging % of 1.105. His numbers resemble mid-1990s college baseball sluggers. The number dip slightly in SEC play, but he's still posting a .415 average, 1.569 OPS, 17 home runs, a 1.043 slugging%, and a OB% of .526. He's homered in his last seven games and he's hit 11 bombs in his last 12 SEC games. Condon also leads in the SEC in all triple crown categories. "I don't think there's really any way to get him out — there's just not. So you've got to try to minimize his damage. You've got to try to do the best you can of limiting his impact on a game. And that's really all you can do when a guy has those kinds of stats. Those are the kind of stats that would make Barry Bonds blush. It's incredible." - Mark Kingston. In addition to Condon, UGA also features four other players with double-digit home runs; Corey Collins (14), Dylan Goldstein (12), Slate Alford (13), and Kolby Branch (15). Georgia has hit 55 home runs in SEC play, third best in the league. Against all opponents, Georgia is third nationally with 122 home runs. Tennessee is second with 127. In case you were wondering, Austin Peay leads the nation with 135. Georgia is coming into this weekend hot, winning their last four SEC games including a sweep of Vanderbilt in Athens. In the Vandy series, Georgia scored 35 runs and won two games by the run rule. A reason for optimism, the Dawgs are only 5-9 on the road this season and have yet to win a road series in the SEC this season. They were swept at Kentucky and lost two-of-three to A&M, Miss State, and Tennessee.

A Few Gamecock Notes

South Carolina will honor seven players on Saturday as a part of its Senior Day festivities. The seven players, who are all out of eligibility after this season, include: LHP Garrett Gainey, RHP Ty Good, C Dalton Reeves, OF Austin Brinling, OF Dylan Brewer, INF Parker Noland and INF Gavin Casas. Kingston's new look offense first lineup has produced a .975 fielding percentage. That number can be misleading as it doesn't take into account plays that would be made by better defense players, but with the offensive production this lineup is shown, .975 is satisfactory. Reigning SEC POTW Cole Messina is now batting .341 in SEC play. Austin Brinling is the only other Gamecock above .300 at .306. Ty Good has the best SEC numbers on the staff by a wide margin. The senior is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He has 39 strikeouts in 29.1 innings to only 13 walks. Opponents are hitting just .168 off of Good.

Prediction: