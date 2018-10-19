And, six games into the season, the Gamecocks are glad they landed him with the freshman being one of the biggest contributors so far with his maturity vastly impressing the coaching staff.

The four-star cornerback was committed to Tennessee and was firm in his pledge. That was until the Vols made a coaching change and the Gamecocks were able to come in at the last minute and scoop him up during December’s signing day.

When last season started, it didn’t look like Jaycee Horn wouldn’t lining up for the Gamecocks but against them.

“I think maturity would be the first word. I mean obviously God has blessed him with a lot of ability,” Will Muschamp said. “Really mature when you’re in the meeting room, when you’re in walk-throughs. He’s very focused, very dialed in to what he needs to do to be successful to be a good football player.”

Horn stepped on campus over the summer and right away made an impact, vaulting up the depth chart and into the starting lineup just four months after arriving in Columbia.

Since then he hasn’t played like a freshman.

He became just one of a handful of true freshmen to start a season opener since 2009, joining the likes of Marcus Lattimore, Alshon Jeffery and a few others.

Horn’s started all but one game at nickel back and split some time with Keiseasn Nixon at one of the outside corner spots. He’s currently fifth on the team with 26 tackles and also picked up a SEC Freshman of the Week honor after a dominant performance against Missouri.

He’s looked like a seasoned veteran in the secondary, posting a 73.7 overall grade through six games, the fourth-highest among Gamecock starters and second best among the secondary behind Rashad Fenton’s 75.9.

He’s been so good that even his teammates and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson treat him like a guy that’s been around a while.

“T-Rob always tells him if he makes a freshman mistake he always says, ‘You’re not a freshman anymore, you can’t play like a freshman,’” Jamyest Williams said. “That’s what we expect out of him. he’s playing with the big boys now. You got to handle your own now.”

Horn, who started covering in the slot, has seen his snaps at the outside spot increase over the last few weeks.

According to PFF, Horn’s averaged just over 26 snaps outside the last two weeks compared to just 22 the first four games of the year.

He hasn’t shied away from any moment through his first six games of his freshman year, essentially sparking the Gamecocks to a win against Missouri with a chase-down tackle to save a touchdown.

That’s something the coaches have noticed and they’re hoping the freshman continues to make plays like that the last half of the season.

“That’s the one thing that jumps out at me is his maturity to be able to handle those situations. And no moments are too big. You know, he handles the moment very well, regardless of the situation.”

