GamecockCentral.com

But is head coach Mark Kingston comfortable with how the Gamecocks are sitting during this stretch run?

They went from near the bottom half of the SEC East just four weeks to now fifth in the league vying for a first round bye in the conference tournament heading into this weekend’s series with Texas A&M.

A few weeks ago, the Gamecocks sat at 6-9 in the SEC and needed an insane finish to claw their way back into the postseason conversation.

“I don’t think comfort is a word you use as a coach in the SEC. It’s just where are you and what do you doing to improve yourself in the standings?” he said. “At this point in the season being in the top five of this league is a pretty good standing for where our club is and our program is.”

The Gamecocks (30-21, 15-12 SEC) have secured at least a .500 record in the league this season, which is usually the minimum requirement for making the postseason for an SEC team.

They’re currently sitting at No. 38 in the RPI right now and have a chance to shoot up even further with A&M ranked No. 15 in the RPI.

Regardless of what happens, the Gamecocks’ RPI should go up. The rankings aren’t an exact science, and teams can be rewarded for playing road games against higher-ranked competition, which is why the South Carolina RPI will rise win or lose.

“I think these days there is a lot more that can be put into it,” Kingston said of the metric. “I think there’s a lot more ways with as much technology that’s available these days, as deep as statisticians can go into evaluating players and teams I think it’s too basic a metric.”

There is, however, an outside chance the Gamecocks could move up from a No. 2 seed in most regional projections to a potential host.

Already ranked in two major polls—D1Baseball and Baseball America—a series win over A&M would vault them even higher and the RPI would skyrocket with the Gamecocks at either 17 or 18 conference wins.

Couple that with a solid run in the SEC Tournament and Kingston said there’s a possibility.

“I’m never going to say no to that,” he said. “We’re always going to be optimistic about it. Realistically have we done enough yet to be one of the top 16 teams? We have not. We’ve had some slip ups over the year, but if we finish strong and we go on a good run in the tournament, who’s to say we can’t get there?”

Of the Gamecocks last 10 regional trips, they’ve hosted seven times with the last road trip for a regional coming in 2009 traveling to East Carolina.

“I’ll never turn down a chance to play at Founders Park,” Kingston said. “They can put us at the four seed and hosting and we’ll play at this stadium, I’ll sign that deal.”