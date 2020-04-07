This year’s crop of early enrollees saw their first spring practice cut short because of the Coronavirus, which prevents an interesting dilemma in getting those freshmen up to speed before the season.

Since taking over, Will Muschamp’s raved every spring about the benefit of getting players on campus early but this year is a little different.

“Would we like to be on campus with them practicing and working out and having them in the meeting rooms? Absolutely, but that’s not where we are right now. We have to adapt and adjust a little about how we’re teaching. The players are a lot better at this than I am. I mean, they’re able to get on the phone and the Zoom thing and do a really good job. It takes me a while to get it all cranked up. It is what it is.”

The Gamecocks moved in a little less than half of their recruiting class this January, giving them a chance to workout and then go through the 15 scheduled practices practice.

The early enrollee class was 10 of the team’s 22-man recruiting class: Luke Doty, O'Donnell Fortune, Dominick Hill, Trai Jones, Mohamed Kaba, Vershon Lee, MarShawn Lloyd, Jazston Turnetine, Tyshawn Wannamaker and Mike Wyman.

The good news for that group is they did get a chance to go through team meetings and five on-field practices, which helps now as they transition to videoconference meetings.

“I think we’ve benefitted from having those guys for the offseason program and for five days of practice. We were fortunate to get that in before this situation,” Muschamp said. “That was a huge benefit for them. Now we’re in a videoconference Zoom, situation they have an idea of what we’re going through and what we’re talking about. That’s a huge benefit for them.”

Now, coaches are meeting with players for four hours a week to teach the concepts needed for the Gamecocks offensive and defensive schemes. Offensively, they’re installing the offense in five parts, one a week until the end of April.

As for the rest of the class, the Gamecocks have 12 players still left to arrive: Rashad Amos, Jaheim Bell, Jordan Burch, Ger-Cari Caldwell, Gilber Edmond, Tonka Hemingway, Joey Hunter, Alex Huntley, Rico Powers, Makius Scott, Eric Shaw and ZaQuandre White.

Typically, those guys would be getting to campus sometime in summer but the university is doing virtual classes until at least the end of July.

Because of that, the staff doesn’t know when they’ll be able to move in at all. They have been in contact with all of those guys as they’re going through this pandemic.

“Well, just the uncertainty of everything, we’re not sure when they’ll be able to report. They are all on track to qualify academically at this time,” Muschamp said. “We’ve been in contact with those guys to make sure they’re still staying positive and finishing out academically their senior year of high school.”

