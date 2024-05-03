Of all the steps Dylan Eskew has covered across an already expansive baseball life, none may have felt better than the paces off the mound at Founders Park last Sunday. These were triumphant paces for a pitcher who just put the finishing touches on a career masterpiece, 6 ⅓ innings of shutout ball in the rubber game of a series against No. 4 Kentucky. A thunderous applause was his backing track, and a dugout full of beaming teammates his destination. "I heard that walking off and it was a great feeling," Eskew said about the ovation. "You've got to love that right there." A global pandemic, a torn UCL, over two years out of baseball and another year and a half battling for his place in Columbia went into this afternoon. Nobody was surprised he finally had a day in the sun, but it was fair to wonder if those clouds would ever lift. "It felt like validation," Eskew's father Marc told GamecockScoop. "I know how close he's been and what he's been going through."

Dylan's Day

It takes a lot to dent in Tampa area high school baseball's storied history. Talent flows out of every nook and cranny, and college programs circle like sharks. Everyone has seen everything at every level. Mostly everything, anyway. Three times in his senior season at Sickles High School, Eskew pitched a complete game shutout in a 1-0 win and provided the only offense with a home run just for good measure. He had enough raw talent to overwhelm opponents on both sides of the ball and earn a scholarship to the University of Miami, but it might not have been his best attribute. "We used to call it Dylan's Day," Sickles head coach Eric Luksis told GamecockScoop. "Every Tuesday on Dylan's Day we knew exactly what we were going to get. He really went in with a plan. I would sit down with him every Tuesday morning and we would kind of prep for the upcoming hitters. He knew everything about every single hitter without even looking at my charts by the time the game rolled around." The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Eskew in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but he bet on himself in Coral Gables.

'A mental barrier'

For most of the last half-decade, it looked like a losing bet—or at least one with deferred winnings. Eskew never made it off the launching pad at Miami. He was buried on a deep pitching staff, and progress was slow. He never pitched for the Hurricanes and when COVID-19 ended any chance of playing as a freshman less than a month after Opening Day, he went home searching for answers. Nobody had a perfect one, but one person helped him find a way forward. "He came to my office and we talked for hours about what his options were and where to go from here," Luksis remembered. "I wouldn't say that he'd ever given up, but you could tell that his confidence was shattered. I think he lost hope for a little bit." Eskew finished the semester with online community college classes and enrolled at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla. A fresh start, and a chance to pitch immediately with the JUCO circuit's fall games. He navigated most of a successful season. Then came the pop. That pop, the one every pitcher knows all too well. The worst letters for a pitcher are not 'HR' representing a home run allowed, or even 'L' after losing a start. Three dreaded characters cut deeper. U-C-L. "For all of them it's a mental barrier they have to get through," Chipola head coach Jeff Johnson told GamecockScoop. "[They're] going to be out for a year to 16 months according to the timing of the season. It could be up to two years before they get back in."

'A lot of kids would have probably quit'

His torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament — better known in the baseball community as the injury which leads to Tommy John Surgery — knocked him out for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021. A fall injury meant his recovery would be longer with no games until spring 2022. Eskew did what all pitchers do when the ultimate roadblock presents itself. He rehabbed slowly, building himself up through a throwing program. He did everything he could to stay involved with Chipola. But it was hard not to ask the questions. Should he have taken the money out of high school? Would he have been better off staying at Miami? Doubt crept in, and there was no baseball to take his mind off — or eliminate — it. "A lot of kids would have probably quit," Johnson said. "They would have probably had a chance to make an excuse why they gave it up, and I just think his perseverance and his mental toughness and his fortitude and all of that is something that makes him different from most people." There was no quit, though. Never has been for Dylan. He returned in 2022, a moment his father called "light at the end of the tunnel" after the previous two years. "I think he was anxious when he got back to get things going," Marc said. "That can happen with guys coming off Tommy John."

'He finally figured out something that was missing'