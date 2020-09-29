Here, we'll look at a few Pro Football Focus grades for the handful of first-year players who got in the action.

The Gamecocks didn't have many see action, but the ones who did were productive, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Saturday didn't go like South Carolina wanted, but the Gamecocks did get a chance to see some of its freshman class get in the game and make some plays.

Jordan Burch had the best day of any Gamecock freshman, finishing one of the highest-graded players on the entire defense with the sixth-highest overall grade among defenders at 67.5

Burch played seven defensive snaps—three run defense, four pass rush—with a 62 rush defense grade, 65.1 pass rush grade and a 73 tackling grade with one quarterback hurry.

He'd also log six special teams snaps with a 61.7 overall grade in the five-star talent's first action as a Gamecock.

Right after him was Tonka Hemingway, the darling of camp, who was seventh defensively with an overall grade of 64.5 in nine snaps.

He'd end his debut with a 72.4 pass rush grade, 71.1 tackling grade and a rush defense mark at 55.3.

Only four other true freshmen played Saturday night with the highest rated from the group Kai Kroeger, who ended with a 60.4 overall grade after six punts averaging around 35 yards per attempt.

Placekicker Mitch Jeter was right behind him at a 60 overall grade, earning a 71.7 grade on his kickoffs.

The Gamecocks played two true freshmen offensively in receiver Rico Powers (six snaps) and Vershon Lee (10 snaps).

Powers graded out better with a 55.2 overall grade, a pass grade of 56.2 and in run blocking got a 60.

Lee was the second-lowest overall grade at 46.2 with a 27 pass block grade and a 51.4 run block grade.

A few redshirt freshmen got in on the action, most notably in the secondary with John Dixon (59.9 overall grade), Shilo Sanders (56.7) and Cam Smith (36.5).

Redshirt freshman Keveon Mullins also saw four snaps Saturday with a 56 overall grade, all in the pass game. Mullins also graded out with a 60.6 on special teams. Redshirt freshman KeShawn Toney also played on special teams with a 60.8 grade.