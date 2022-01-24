How Gamecock signees are faring during senior seasons

Now, as both of those guys’ seasons are in full swing, each are putting up good numbers in their final high school seasons according to stats from MaxPreps.

The Gamecocks inked two in the early signing period—guard Zach Davis and wing Daniel Hankins-Sanford—with those in the program liking what they saw from each over the summer and fall.

South Carolina men’s basketball doesn’t have many guys on the current roster exhausting eligibility this offseason, so the signing class in November was somewhat small.

Davis was the first of the two to commit, doing so after an unofficial visit over the summer.

Out of Denmark-Olar (S.C.) High School, Davis is averaging 22.5 points through 16 games and averaging 9.4 rebounds per game.

He’s also averaging 2.5 steals and 2.6 blocks as well.

Davis, a legitimate 6-foot-8 is being recruited and signed as a point guard and is averaging 7.4 assists to 2.2 turnovers per game this year.

He’s currently rated a three-star prospect and was on an unofficial visit to watch the Gamecocks beat Georgia Saturday.

“Zach is a special talent. He’s every bit of 6-foot-8, has a passing eye that’s special. He passes that ball unbelievably. He’s a good shooter that will work at shooting the ball, plays for his dad. His dad coaches him hard,” Martin said when Davis signed. “Not on game days but every day. I think defensively and offensively Zach has a chance to be a star because he has a beautiful smile, a great personality and a great family. He knows how to play. There aren’t too many 6-foot-8 guys who play with the skill level he plays with.”

The other signee is wing Daniel Hankins-Sanford who got off to a slower start but is rounding into form of late.

Hankins-Sanford is averaging 14.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while averaging 1.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He’s also blocking one shot per contests as well.

“Man he’s 6-foot-6, 230 pounds and he’s a junkyard dog. I like those guys. You go recruit and you’re recruiting guys and see certain guys play. Me, I can’t recruit to make Internet people happy. I couldn’t care less what they think. I recruit to make sure I’m in a good place I walk onto the court for practice,” Martin said.

“Every time I’m sitting there watching Daniel play my eyes go straight to him. He’s playing against another guy that’s a highly-touted guy and I’m sitting watching him and saying, ‘That guy’s really good and he’s right there with them.’”

His best basketball has been of late where he’s averaging 18 points over his last five games, including a 36-point performance against North Mecklenburg earlier in January.

Hankins-Sanford is also considered a three-star prospect and both he and Davis’s lead recruiter was assistant Brian Steele.

“The one thing that I found unique with them in today’s landscape in basketball—they’re the same in this respect—both of them just turned 17 years of age,” Martin said in November. “They’re babies. They will not be 18 until they’re already on campus. In today’s day and age, you got 19 year old high school seniors.”

The Gamecocks have one other major offer out in the 2022 class at the moment with shooting guard Bryce Lindsay out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Lindsay took an official visit to South Carolina last week.