How Gamecocks' FPI's changed after three games

Now, after starting 2-1, the Gamecocks are inching closer to the FPI projecting a six-win team in year one under.

Before the season, South Carolina was projected to go 5-7 and, while it's still the case the Gamecocks' chances of reaching a bowl game in year one under Shane Beamer are increasing after the first three weeks of the year.

In year one under a new coaching staff, especially coming off a 6-16 two-year stretch, the first goal for the Gamecocks from a win-loss perspective entering 2021 was to improve on the win totals and challenge for a bowl game.

Entering the season the Gamecocks had a better than 50 percent chance to win just four games: Eastern Illinois, East Carolina, Troy and Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks took care of business against those first two teams and now have an over 50 percent chance to win in three remaining games on the schedule.

Both Troy and Vanderbilt are projected as South Carolina wins, but the other game comes this weekend against Kentucky with the FPI giving the Gamecocks a 56.3 percent chance to beat the Wildcats at home.

Before the season, the Gamecocks were only given a 42.5 percent chance to win and things have shifted in the first three weeks of the year. Kentucky fell in the FPI rankings after struggling for a little against UT-Chattanooga Saturday.

The Gamecocks are given a 64.1 percent chance to beat Troy and 92.1 percent to beat Vanderbilt, both up from the start of the season.

The Gamecocks, actually, have a better percent chance in every game this season when compared to the preseason win projections.

In terms of the most winnable games after Kentucky, Troy and Vanderbilt comes Missouri, ranked No. 66 in the FPI, with South Carolina given a 42.1 percent chance on the road to win.

After that the Gamecocks are given a 37.5 percent chance to beat Tennessee, 23.4 to beat Auburn, 20.1 percent chance to beat Florida at home and a 14.1 percent chance to take down Clemson as well.

The hardest remaining game on the schedule per the FPI is at Texas A&M on Oct. 23 with South Carolina given a 13.4 percent chance to win.

South Carolina is ranked No. 61 in the FPI, spots below this weekend's opponent in Kentucky, with the 40th overall strength of record.

Their strength of schedule in the nine remaining games is 36th nationally, and the Gamecocks' projected win-loss record at this moment is 5.6-6.4.

Kickoff for Saturday against Kentucky is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Gamecocks have lost six of their last seven in the series with the lone win coming in 2019. Over the last 10 games dating back to 2011 the Gamecocks are 4-6.