GamecockCentral.com

He’s been at it full time for three years, and with the program on the verge of its second-straight NCAA Tournament berth, he and Moritz aren’t looking back.

It was a decision he wrestled with, but ultimately he did, joining head coach Moritz Moritz as his full-time assistant and recruiting coordinator, because in part because of the draw to build a program from scratch.

In his third year at South Carolina, RJ Abella had a decision to make. After splitting time between coaching on beach and indoor volleyball staffs, he had a choice: stay only with indoor program or move full-time to a beach program still in its infancy.

Since then the two have become, they joked, a package deal with neither having any fear or trepidation in building a program from the ground up.

Both took what Abella called a “leap of faith,” jumping headfirst into the beach program that, while supported wholeheartedly by the administration, was going to take a few years to get rolling.

Moritz was Sawnson’s first assistant coach before being chosen to lead the beach volleyball team two years into his tenure.

Abella came to South Carolina from Wichita State where he was an assistant for seven years before coming to Columbia to work for then-head indoor coach Scott Swanson.

“It’s one thing to turn a program around,” Abella said. “That’s one thing. You can do that with your assistant coaching experience. But to start from nothing, no one can ever teach you that. You can’t even find books on that. That first two years we had to mess up a lot.”

“I was around college coaches that had been at their respective programs for 30 or 40 years and built it since day one,” Moritz said. “To have those type of role models, it was a once and a lifetime opportunity for both of us to step in and create something from scratch.”

Yes, there were growing pains, and Moritz laughed and says there are still growing pains to this day.

Through the first two seasons they lost 19 times, going an even 19-19 over that span. But then, once they and the players got their feet under them, things changed.

Since then, the Gamecocks are 67-34 and are averaging 22.33 wins per year, including a program-best 24 wins this season.

Like Abella’s said, there was no blueprint for building a program but the two spent those years working on how to put their own unique take on the beach volleyball program.

Five years in, it’s seemed to work so far.

“It was the Wild West,” Abella said. “And it’s pretty cool that we can kind of trail blaze the way and do things kind of the way we want to do them. It’s cool seeing in five years people saying, ‘Wow, that’s what South Carolina does.’”

The hard work and trail blazing culminated last year in the team’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth as the No. 8 seed. They wouldn’t notch a win in the double-elimination tournament, but to be there just four years into a program was big for the coaches.

Since then, getting back to Gulf Shores, Alabama—the site of the national tournament—has been the primary goal. Now, the Gamecocks want to do better than the eight seed—they want to be one of the top seeds coming out of the East region.

They think they’re poised to do that, going 12-6 this year against top 25 teams, but on Selection Sunday, today, you never really know.

“We’ve had a very successful season, a lot of first and positioned ourselves well,” Moritz said. “I think we have. I’m also the type of person that won’t believe it until I see the name flash on the screen and then even then I won’t believe it until my feet are in the sand.”

Regardless of if the team makes the national tournament for the second straight season, what the coaches and players have been able to do in five years has been staggering.

Abella says he thinks about how far the program’s come “every day,” while Moritz is quick to say he wants to win a national championship in the next five years.

No matter what happens in the future—Moritz is quick to say a national championship is always the goal—the two are thankful for the chance they got to build a program from nothing and hope they’re remembered like that.

“Just the opportunity to build something and not rebuild as much but from scratch from the ground up, create and learn and develop something, that’s really ours,” Moritz said. “They can never take our name off that. That’s really a cool feeling, regardless of what happens over the rest of our careers here.”