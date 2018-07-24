GamecockCentral.com

This spring, Bentley learned what playing fast is like and likes what he’s seen so far.

Jake Bentley knows what it’s like to play slow. He quarterbacked a team last season that averaged 63.4 plays per game, sixth-fewest in college football.

“I think it’s one of the best things to happen to me as far as my college career. I think it allowed me to slow down my mind and the fact that I’m not overthinking things,” he said. “I think it’s going to be real good for us. The guys love it.”

Bryan McClendon took over as permanent offensive coordinator this offseason and went to work immediately putting in his up-tempo, aggressive offense that’s goal, Bentley said, is to “score as many points” as it can a game.

The key to the first-time coordinator’s offense is moving quickly to limit the thinking players have to do during a game, especially at the quarterback position.

In the new offense, there's almost no time for Bentley to over-analyze and think about what could go wrong on a play; he said he’s not getting the call and waiting 20 seconds, a quarterback just “finds your reads and get it done.”

“When you give a quarterback too much time to think, he overthinks,” Bentley said. “You want to play fast. Defenses can do all these crazy things and move around before the play and we can’t. Going fast gives us a big advantage over the defense.”

Up-tempo style offense, Will Muschamp said, can put a lot of pressure on defenses. Syracuse, which ran the fastest offense in college football last year, upset Clemson and Muschamp, who was a defensive coordinator just three years ago, coached against it in the SEC.

He said he wanted a faster offense because it forces defensive coaches to call two or three plays at a time anticipating the hurry-up style and has to guess what the offense is going to do.

If it’s not what the defensive coordinator thought, then the offense is able to exploit mismatches they see on the field against a gassed defense. And if a quarterback can see those mismatches, it can lead to big chunks of yardage down the field.

“You’re thinking, ‘This is not what I want,’ but you cant change it unless they look back and you get the opportunity to change the defense,” Muschamp said. “Those are all things that, to me, put pressure on the play caller defensively.”

McClendon’s offense is all about speeding up to create more mismatches and, in turn, more scoring opportunities for a Gamecock offense that averaged just over 24 points per game.

“I think they understand that any play can be a touchdown. I think the biggest change I’ve seen is maybe if a guy just has a vertical that he thinks he’s just trying to clear out the defense that he can be a play to go score. If he sees one-on-one he wants me to throw it.”