But, with the help of a former Gamecock great, White’s having the best year of his young career.

The head coach put a freshman in his first season of college football in a lot of difficult spots and the numbers reflected that; White was 14-for-25 on field goals and just 4-for-14 from over 40 yards.

Will Muschamp will be the first person to tell you he didn’t do Parker White any favors last year.

“It’s more or less going one kick at a time and focusing on my job,” White said. “Freshman year, a lot of times I’d maybe focus on what stadium we’re in or what uniforms we’re wearing. This year I’m mainly being where my feet are.”

Also see: Hoops prospect breaks down South Carolina interest

This year, White’s hit 13 of his 15 field goals and has taken significantly less long-range attempts—he’s 2-for-3 from over 40 this season—and missed one extra point, which was blocked.

Some of that comes from extended film study and practice time, but White also spent some time this offseason with former Gamecock and current NFL kicker Ryan Succop, who gave him some tips on getting his leg into form.

“It was a huge help with both aspects: mental and physical. He kind of taught me a pretty good warm up to do with stretching and a good routine with that but some technique and specifics,” White said. “He’s a really talented kicker, one of the best in the league, and he’s helped me tremendously.”

Also see: Vegas Insider breaks down South Carolina's matchup with Clemson

Succop played at South Carolina from 2005-09, turning into the starting kicker for the last three seasons of his career. He went 49-for-69 in college and missed just two extra points in four years. He’s currently third in school history with 251 career points.

The two still keep in touch, texting off and on despite being busy during their seasons. White hasn’t talked to him in a few weeks, but said that may change with Clemson looming Saturday.

“The last time he texted me was the Missouri game. I try to text him too when I can when the Titans get a win or he plays good. I’ll try to communicate with him a little this week and pick his brain,” White said.

“I see that he’s doing really well. I got him on my fantasy team.”

Also see: Full recap from Tuesday's call-in show

One of the toughest tests of White’s career is coming up this weekend, kicking in a hostile Clemson environment.

As a redshirt freshman, this will be his first trip as a player to the Upstate but he knows how crazy that atmosphere is; White’s been to a few games up there sitting in the stands.

He doesn’t think it’s the loudest place he’s been to—that award goes to Texas A&M, he said—but he’s already talked to a few players about what to expect heading up there like fellow kicker Alex Woznick.

“Woz told me the fans are loud and it gets pretty rowdy up there,” White said. “I’ve been to Clemson games in the stands and I know it gets pretty loud.”