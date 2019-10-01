It seems he backed up what he was saying all week in the Kentucky game with the Gamecocks running a season-high 46 times in the 24-7 win.

Coming out of the Missouri game, Will Muschamp harped during the week about doing things differently with the team’s RPO-based offense to try and get more designed runs into the offense.

“I didn’t get a definite number but we did call more hard-call runs where there wasn’t a pass option on it,” Muschamp said. “There were more in this game than we probably had in our first five ballgames. I don’t have a number on it right now."

The Gamecocks ripped through the Kentucky defense to the tune of 247 yards, their most against a Power 5 opponent this season with the previous high being 135 yards against Alabama.

There seemed to be more of an effort to get guys like Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster the ball, and it worked Saturday like it had almost all season.

Each back rushed for over 100 yards (Feaster led the team with 107 and two touchdowns) and got 15 carries apiece. Feaster averaged 7.1 yards per carry while Dowdle had 6.8 yards per pop.

“We ran the ball for 250 yards. When you’re able to do that, it helps you stay on the field more but we have to stay on the field on third down more,” Muschamp said. “We had some shots designed in the game. We had the one to Bryan on what I thought was a well-thrown ball. We had a couple others we didn’t necessarily get off. We were just running the ball well.”

Through the first four games, the Gamecocks were 1-3 operating in a offense laden with run-pass options where the quarterback could pull the ball back and throw if he so chose.

Because of that, the run numbers were smaller in other games compared to Saturday’s against Kentucky.

In the other three games against FBS opponents, South Carolina averaged 28 rushes per game compared to 42.6 pass attempts.

“When you’re able to run the football it creates a lot of issues,” Muschamp said. “We’ve been a team with Ryan, against Alabama, that’s been effective throwing the football. We’re going to do things it takes to win ball games we felt like there are some alternatives.”

The Gamecocks are on their bye week now, starting practice Tuesday morning with two more practices scheduled Wednesday and Thursday before a workout Friday and the weekend off.

They’ll get back to work Sunday prepping for Georgia Oct. 12 in Athens (noon, ESPN).