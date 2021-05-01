GamecockCentral - How South Carolina's hoops roster looks at the moment

It can be a lot to keep track of so here's how the roster shakes out right now with things obviously subject to change before the season starts.

The Gamecocks haven't been immune, having five players opt to transfer and three others go pro—two of which have retained eligibility—while adding four players out of the transfer portal.

The entire college basketball world has been in offseason mode now for about a month with players coming and going from each program.

Nothing is set quite yet, but it's been a busy month for South Carolina men's basketball as the offseason officially gets started.

Guards

Players out: Trae Hannibal (transfer), AJ Lawson (professional), TJ Moss (transfer)

Scholarship players on the roster, coming in: Chico Carter (new), Devin Carter (new), Erik Stevenson (new), Jacobi Wright (new)

Players still deciding: Jermaine Couisnard, Seventh Woods

The skinny: South Carolina's guard room is going to look vastly different next season with a lot of turnover in the backcourt. The Gamecocks lost their leading scorer AJ Lawson (16.6 points per game) to professional basketball and had two transfers who averaged at least 16 minutes per game last season in Hannibal and Moss.

But they bring in a few pieces the coaching staff hopes will offset some of those departures. Chico Carter Jr. is coming in from Murray State where he averaged 12.7 points off the bench last season on 50.8 percent shooting (44.2 from three) and Washington transfer Erik Stevenson, who averaged 9.3 points last season on 35.7 percent shooting.

Two signees—Rivals150 guard Jacobi Wright and three-star Devin Carter—will also enroll this summer. There are still two decisions left to be made in Jermaine Couisnard, who is testing NBA waters currently, and Seventh Woods choosing between coming back for his final season or pursuing a professional career.



Wings

Players out: Trey Anderson (transfer), Justin Minaya (grad transfer)

Scholarship players on the roster, coming in: James Reese (new)

Players still deciding: Keyshawn Bryant

The skinny: The Gamecocks have a lot of questions still at the small forward spot with Justin Minaya—who largely played the four his final two seasons—transferring to Providence, Keyshawn Bryant still deciding if he wants to stay in the NBA Draft and wing commitment Carlous Williams having not signed yet.

The staff did bring in Columbia native and North Texas transfer James Reese, who was the second-leading scorer off the Mean Green's NCAA Tournament team this year averaging 10.9 points on 41.8 percent shooting. Reese, who graduated this week from North Texas, can play a guard spot or the wing at 6-foot-4, 167 pounds.

If Bryant comes back, it would mean the Gamecocks getting back a 14.4 points per game scorer and arguably the most athletic player from last year's roster.

Forwards

Players out: Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

Scholarship players on the roster, coming in: Ja'Von Benson, Alanzo Frink, Wildens Leveque, Tre-Vaughn Minott, AJ Wilson (new), Ta'Quan Woodley (new)

Players still deciding: None

The skinny: The forward position is somewhat stable right now with not much in flux through the first month of the offseason. The Gamecocks have lost just one from this group off the roster and are set to bring in two new members this summer.

They'll return Wildens Leveque, who flashed in 15 starts last season and averaged 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and Tre-Vaughn Minott, who came in midyear and worked to get his weight down while starting three games and averaging 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in nine minutes per game.

Alanzo Frink, who missed all but three games after a medical condition kept him out after the team's month-long COVID pause, is also expected to return.

AJ Wilson, a transfer from George Mason comes in and brings 7.8 points and five rebounds per game on 39.7 percent shooting. Wilson, who was named to the league's All-Defense team this season and the 2019-20 most improved player, is knowing for his shot blocking ability, averaging 2.3 this season and accruing 212 over the last four seasons.

They're also set to bring in three-star freshman Ta'Quan Woodley this summer as well.