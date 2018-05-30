GamecockCentral.com

The first-year Gamecock head coach has seen performances ranging from dominant to shaky over the last few weeks and said the Gamecocks’ postseason success will likely be determined by how well they pitch.

Mark Kingston has seen his offense put up solid numbers over the last half of the season, but knows the key to his team’s success still hinges on the performance on the mound.

“When we pitch well, we win,” he said. “When we’re inconsistent, when we don’t throw strikes, we struggle. Some games our offense has been able to bail us out, and some they have not. When we’re at our best, we’re pitching really well. That means our starters and our bullpen.”

Over the last 10 games, the Gamecocks are 5-5 and the pitching—which has a 4.15 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over that span—tends to tell the story.

In the five wins, the pitching staff has an ERA of 1.60 and a 1.53 WHIP. They’ve struck out 48 batters as compared to just 21 walks.

That’s compared to the five losses, where the staff’s mustered a 6.65 ERA with a 1.63 WHIP and 27 walks with the same amount of strikeouts.

Four players that have started down the stretch this season—Logan Chapman, Adam Hill, Cody Morris and Carmen Mlodzinski—but Kingston isn’t ready to name a starter yet for the regional opener Friday against Ohio State (2 p.m./ESPN 2).

He did say, though, whatever decisions made are about putting the best arm available on the mound.

“It’ll be making sure your best guys get out there in the proper order and who’s trending in the right direction,” he said. “There are no mulligans at this point. We need to make sure the best guys are getting out there.”

Regionals offer a conundrum for coaches about of which pitchers come out of the bullpen in what situations. If the Gamecocks have to go through a losers’ bracket, they’d have to play four or five games in a three-day stretch, which can tax a pitching staff.

The Gamecocks learned that the hard way in 2016 having to come back through that bracket to win a regional.

Kingston described managing a bullpen in a regional to a pool game saying, “you have to make the next shot but you also have to understand there’s a next shot after that and another shot after that.”

Ultimately, the first thing he said to do was “win that day,” so he won’t be saving arms playing for another day.

“I don’t believe in that. We lost to Rhode Island and we had to comeback (in 2016),” LT Tolbert said about saving arms for another day. “That’s tough. To me, you don’t save anybody. You try to win every game. You have to go beat Ohio State.”