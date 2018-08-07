GamecockCentral.com

It’ll affect every position on the field, but could impact one spot at South Carolina more: the offensive line.

They’ll be able to play true freshmen in four games and not burn their redshirt, which means some young players have a shot to get experience and still have a chance to play four full seasons.

Thanks to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, college football is going to look a lot different this season and the Gamecocks are no different.

“I think it could help a bunch,” offensive line coach Eric Wolford said. “You got four guys that are freshmen or redshirt freshmen in your program and being able to get guys in to play and find out if they’re ready, that’ll be great.”

Outside of the starting five, the Gamecocks are young and inexperienced and getting to play a few freshmen and getting them in-game experience without burning a redshirt year could be vital in their development.

The only problem, Wolford said, is the offense has to be in a good position so that he can put in some of those younger players and get them some game reps.

“They’ve been able to get out early on people and they play their second guys and get that experience we’re talking about,” Wolford said about some other teams in the SEC. “We’ve got to get in that situation to get out in front of people and give those guys opportunities.”

Right now, the starting offensive line has Donell Stanley at center with Zack Bailey and Sadarius Hutcherson at the guard spots. Blake Camper and Dennis Daley are starting at tackle.

After that, though, it gets younger. Outside senior Malik Young at left tackle, the second string line is made up of all first-year players with the majority being true freshmen.

Dylan Wonnum and Jovaughn Gwyn are both seeing action at guard with Hank Manos rotating in at center and all three could benefit from seeing some game action without sacrificing a year of eligibility.

Manos, who came in a little underweight after wrestling in high school, has spent the summer gaining muscle and has made strides in the weight room.

“Hank Manos is a guy repping at center that’s up to 294 pounds,” Wolford said. “He put on almost 20 pounds since he’s been here and he’s playing at a higher level.”

The only non-true freshman taking a lot of reps on the second team line is Jordan Rhodes, who redshirted last season. Rhodes is working opposite Gwyn at the other guard spot and has been impressing Wolford already.

“He could be a starter some day. he has that kind of ability and the good Lord’s blessed him with a lot of talent. I’m encouraged by him; it’ll be interesting to see where he is game one.”