How to watch: Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Gamecocks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) and Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC) are set for an 11:30 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl has arrived as South Carolina is set for a border bash with North Carolina Thursday in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

There are options to stream the game, including on the ESPN app, but viewers will need to be logged in within the app with a TV provider and package that already includes SEC Network.

ESPN is also available on all the major streaming platforms, such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Anish Shroff and Mike Golic Jr. will be in the booth with Taylor McGregor on the sidelines.

Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs will handle the call for the Gamecock Radio Network with Jamar Nesbit on the sidelines. Check for your local radio affiliates at this link.