How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia

Week 3 is officially here as South Carolina travels to Georgia this Saturday for its first SEC game of the season.

The Gamecocks (2-0) and Bulldogs (2-0) are set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

That makes for an easy viewing experience as ESPN is available on all the major satellite, cable and streaming services and usually as part of the basic package. Check your local listings for the specific channel.