Who: #20 South Carolina 26-11 (8-7) vs #2 Arkansas 32-5 (12-3). Columbia, SC

Time/TV: Friday 7:00 pm, Saturday 3:00 pm, Sunday 1:30 pm. All three games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus with Dave Weinstein and Kip Bouknight on the call

Line: Game one only: Arkansas -200, SC +154.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Roman Kimball (R-So. RHP) 2-1, 4.71 ERA, 21.0 IP, 22 BB, 28Ks, .169 BAA v. Hagen Smith (Jr. LHP) 7-0, 1.53 ERA, 47.0 IP, 17 BB, 89Ks, .138 BAA

Saturday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 3-1, 3.57 ERA, 45.1 IP, 12 BB, 38Ks, .257 BAA.. v. Mason Mollina (Jr. LHP) 3-0, 3.32 ERA, 43.1 IP, 21 BB, 65Ks, .181 BAA

Sunday, TBA vs. Brady Tygart (Jr. RHP) 3-1, 2.59 ERA, 41.2 IP, 21 BB, 52Ks, .203 BAA.

Regarding the rotation change Mark Kingston had this to say: “Eli has been the pitcher that gives us the most length on the weekends of all the starters. Generally you would like to have that in the middle game so your bullpen can be really good on Friday, have a day off and go on Sunday.”

As to why Roman Kimball will get the Friday start: "Roman gets the nod, because he has a .169 opponents batting average, which is the best on our team. He's been the hardest guy to hit on our team, and his last four outings have been very good. We're going with him, because we think he gives us the best chance to win."

Hagen Smith is the likely the best pitcher the Gamecocks will see this season. He is fifth nationally with 1.53 ERA. Arkansas has the best ERA in the nation at 2.79, nearly a half-a-run better than second place Texas A&M. The Hogs' staff also leads the country in strikeouts with 449 or12.4 K/9. Back to Smith, the lefty is expected to the top strictly pitcher taken in the 2024 MLB Draft. Smith's fastball is in the mid-90s but his slider is his out pitch. If there is a sliver lining, Smith hasn't pitched more than six innings all season, however, Arkansas Coach Dan Van Horn has plenty of quality arms in the bullpen. Smith's worst start came against James Madison on opening weekend. His SEC numbers are better than his non-conference numbers.

Kingston on Smith: "Hagen Smith will probably be the first pitcher off the board in this year's Major League Draft, so I look at that as a tremendous challenge, and I think our guys do as well. Paul Skenes came in here last year with all the same notoriety. I think it's a great challenge; that's why the SEC is so exciting because you get opportunities to play against the best. I think our guys will be excited for the challenge." Last season, Smith pitched 5.2 innings allowing one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts against South Carolina.

History: Arkansas is one of only two SEC teams with an all-time winning record against the Gamecocks. The Hogs lead the series 45-35 entering the weekend. The Gamecocks hold a narrow 17-16 edge in games played in Columbia. South Carolina hasn't beaten Arkansas in a series since 2016, when they swept the Razorbacks in Columbia. Arkansas has won the last four series. Mark Kingston is 4-9 against the Razorbacks as USC's Head Coach.

Last Meeting: The two teams played in Fayetteville last season as Carolina won the Saturday contest, 3-1, as Jack Mahoney pitched seven shutout innings and Braylen Wimmer had two hits and an RBI. Arkansas won the series 2-1.

Weather: Friday and Saturday look great with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. Sunday's forecast calls for rain in the morning that should taper out in the afternoon. Sunday's game could see a delay.