GamecockCentral.com

After his sophomore year, he decided he’d be better off transferring from South Carolina. He not only opted to come back for two final seasons, but winded up have the best year of his career this season.

Two years ago, it didn’t look like Hunter Taylor would be celebrating senior day at Founders Park today.

“I look at it in the long run as it was supposed to happen,” he said. “Here we are this year in a good spot. I’m glad I came back.”

Taylor’s become South Carolina’s go-to option behind the plate and developed this year into a power-hitting spot near the bottom of the lineup.

He’s hitting .276 with an on-base percentage over .330 with 29 RBI, and all three would be career highs they stayed the same the end of the season.

After blasting just two home runs total his first three years on campus, Taylor’s quadrupled his total this year alone, including a two-run homer Friday night.

He’s become an integral part of the Gamecock offense with head coach Mark Kingston calling him an emotional leader bringing a spark to the lineup when he plays. And his play’s backing it up this year.

“He’s become an elite defensive catcher. He’s another guy that I’m really going to miss because he’s a guy I’d go to battle with every day,” Kingston said. “I’m going to miss that guy a lot. He plays hard. He should, and will, play at the next level and he may play awhile.”

One of biggest reasons for Taylor’s numbers going up is because his weight’s gone down.

He’s shed 30 pounds this season, got quicker and now he can take more swings and do more strength and conditioning work without getting tired.

It wasn’t easy giving up cheeseburgers, he said (he still eats one about once a month), but right now he can’t argue with the results.

“I can’t complain,” he said, flashing a smile.

Taylor and his newer, leaner frame will take part in the Gamecocks’ senior day festivities Saturday starting at 3:35 p.m. before the 4 p.m. first pitch.

It’s a big game not only for celebrating the five seniors on the team but a win over Missouri would even the series and go a long way for a postseason berth.

That would be just as good for Taylor and the rest of the seniors as the pregame program.

“This is the last one at home for us,” Taylor said. “I spent four years here and I feel like we’d love to go out on top at home with a big victory.”