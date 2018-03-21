GamecockCentral.com

Former South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst is hoping his second draft experience goes better than his first.

Minutes after completing his pro day at South Carolina Tuesday, the 24-year-old Hurst reflected back on when he was drafted in the 17th round of the 2012 Major League Draft as a pitcher.

At the time, Hurst expected to go in the top two rounds of that draft, but says unrealistic financial demands by his agent priced him out of those slots.

With that experience in the back of his mind, the Gamecocks' explosive tight end isn't taking anything for granted, despite the fact that some projections have him as the top tight end in this year's draft.

"It's all kind of speculation," Hurst said. "It's really hard to tell. I know there are some teams that need tight ends in that 22 to 32 [overall pick] range. But I had the opportunity to speak with Greg Olsen up in Indianapolis and I heard a story from him that when he was going through the process and he was pretty sure two teams were going to pick him and Chicago ended up picking him. He said he didn't talk to anyone from the organization and they drafted him."

Known as one of the hardest workers in the program, Hurst has rebounded from his days of rookie baseball to become one of the country's best tight ends.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder was credited with just one drop to his 100 catches during his three seasons in a South Carolina uniform.

After putting down a 4.67-second 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine, Hurst chose to just do the skills drills at Tuesday's pro day in the Gamecocks' indoor facility.

All 32 NFL teams were on hand - including New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner - to watch the Gamecocks top prospect.

"Hayden is a guy that you know what you're going to get in the building every single day," South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said. "He's got great work ethic. His biggest attribute as a player, in my opinion, is his work ethic and his competitive edge."

Where Hurst will end up remains difficult to project, as it always is with the draft. Belichick certainly seems interested and talked to Hurst both in Columbia Tuesday at in Indianapolis at the combine - but Hurst said it was tough to read what Belichick's plans might be.

Eagles personnel seemed to pay heavy attention to Hurst Tuesday, interesting when considering they released veteran tight end Brent Celek earlier this month.

The Panthers may not seem like a fit on the surface, but the franchise did recently lose backup tight end Ed Dickson to free agency. Combine that with top target Greg Olsen reportedly interviewing for the vacant ESPN Monday Night Football analyst role, and it makes sense that Turner would be in town to see Hurst.

As of Tuesday, Hurst only had a private workout scheduled with New Orleans, though he expects that to change.

Either way, he's trying not to overthink it and just enjoy the process.

"I'm just a pretty laid back person," Hurst said. "I thought things through a little too much with baseball and maybe that was part of my problem. I'm just trying to take all this in. This is an incredible experience and to be on this platform right now, it's pretty surreal."

After his original experience, Hurst says he'll watch the draft from home with his parents and sister - and there's no place he'd rather be.

"That's kind of why I want to be at home with my parents on draft night," Hurst said. "I'm not really sure what that reaction's gonna be like. But I'm sure coming full circle and having my name called and picking up that phone and hearing from an owner will be pretty amazing."