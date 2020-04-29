Just a day after the Gamecocks’ 4-8 season ended, Hutcherson announced he’d be returning for his fifth and final season at South Carolina, bringing the most-seasoned and arguably the best offensive lineman back for another year.

At the end of the season, there was a lingering question on if Sadarius Hutcherson would ultimately declare for the NFL Draft, but he put those rumors to bed almost as quick as the question could come out of someone’s mouth.

“I just thought it was good to come back,” Hutcherson said. “It’s unfinished business and I have to do what I have to do.”



And, no one would have likely faulted Hutcherson for deciding to enter the draft pool after his then redshirt junior season.

He already graduated and gotten his undergraduate degree and, at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds would put him size-wise on par with Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, who went No. 13 overall in this year’s NFL Draft.

He’s one of the strongest players on the entire team and no doubt would have blown scouts away with his bench press numbers.

But, Hutcherson decided to come back, citing unfinished business, and will assume the role of team leader as the senior-most member of the position group.

And it’s something he doesn’t take lightly.

“I take it into consideration,” he said. “It’s a big, important role for this team with this team being sort of young. I’m ready to take it on.”

With Hutcherson, he’s no doubt an NFL prospect and, whenever the season begins, will get plenty of looks from NFL teams.

When spring practice started, Hutcherson moved from left tackle back to guard and will stay there during his senior season unless something unforeseeable happens.

It’s his natural position, and the one he says he likes it the most out of any spot on the line.

He’s not a finished product yet, finishing 2019 with a Pro Football Focus Grade of just 61.1 with a pass blocking grade of 60.5 and a run block grade of 63.

Those are good, but not great numbers, and the biggest thing he’s working on right now is getting better at finishing blocks.

“Just keep improving every day,” Hutcherson said. “Find the things I didn’t do well during the day and do better the next day.”

Hutcherson will anchor the team’s offensive line, which will be by far the most experienced group offensively.

While they will have to find a new center after Donell Stanley exhausted his eligibility but return the four other starters—Hutcherson, Dylan Wonnum, Jovaughn Gwyn and Jordan Rhodes—with a handful of other talent offensive linemen like Jazston Turnetine, Jakai Moore and Jaylen Nichols.



Before spring practice was canceled, it was a group that was clicking well.

“They’re doing really well up front,” running back Deshaun Fenwick said. “Our five, six and seven guys up front are doing a really good job and working their butts off. There’s improvement every single day in practice. guys are getting better. you can just tell gaps are opening.”