The South Carolina Gamecocks football program was dealt a significant blow when it was announced that freshman RB MarShawn Lloyd had suffered a season-ending injury.

With Lloyd now out for the 2020 season, what are we hearing in the aftermath? Which guys could step forward, and what's the latest on their progress?

We go in depth on the running back room and moving forward on The Insiders Forum, exclusively for GamecockCentral.com members.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: IMPACT ANALYSIS: Lloyd injury, more on RB room

Not a member? Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider!