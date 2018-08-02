Every preseason in Columbia, one of the most common questions relates to which newcomers are going to see the field and make a contribution in year one. New NCAA legislation shook up the possible answers, as players are now permitted to play in up to four games in a season without burning a redshirt season.

That gives Will Muschamp and his staff further flexibility in deciding how to allocate playing time for members of the 2018 recruiting class. It could mean that some players otherwise destined for a redshirt could see time out of necessity if injuries hit, or pick up some valuable experience in late-game situations should that scenario present itself.



Perhaps the new rules mean that every single enrolled member of the class will at least step on the field this season, or maybe not. Regardless of the changes, several players from the 2018 crop were already in line to see significant playing time as a first-year player. We take a closer look here, with the first installment devoted to the defensive side of the ball.

***

DEFENSIVE LINE

Leading the way here is Atlanta's JJ Enagbare, who's already made a considerable impression on the coaching staff during his time in Columbia. The former four-star was a priority prospect for the Gamecocks, who beat Georgia for his services. Enagbare enrolled in January and went through spring drills and showed the type of potential that leads the staff to believe that he'll eventually be a big-time player. He'll still factor in plenty this season. Enagbare has a versatile skill set, but he'll likely put in a good bit of work as an interior type player this season. He's intelligent, high-motor, and technically sound to go along with his athletic tools.