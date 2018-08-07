



Every preseason in Columbia, one of the most common questions relates to which newcomers are going to see the field and make a contribution in year one. New NCAA legislation shook up the possible answers, as players are now permitted to play in up to four games in a season without burning a redshirt season.

That gives Will Muschamp and his staff further flexibility in deciding how to allocate playing time for members of the 2018 recruiting class. It could mean that some players otherwise destined for a redshirt could see time out of necessity if injuries hit, or pick up some valuable experience in late-game situations should that scenario present itself.

Perhaps the new rules mean that every single enrolled member of the class will at least step on the field this season, or maybe not. Regardless of the changes, several players from the 2018 crop were already in line to see significant playing time as a first-year player. We take a closer look here, with the second installment devoted to the offensive side of the ball.

